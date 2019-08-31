David and Sherry Baro had double the reason to be proud on Aug. 22: both of their daughters, Alysha and Sabrina, graduated from the Vocational Nursing program at Beaumont Adult School.
Alysha, 27, and Sabrina, 23, completed the 18-month VN program together.
“We couldn’t be more proud to have the two of them doing this together,” said David Baro.
The Baro daughters were among 29 graduates, known as VN Class 27 — “the loud class.”
The theater was filled with family and friends applauding their graduation after 18 months of school.
The VN program is accredited by the Council of Occupational Education and approved by the California Board of Vocational Nursing & Psychiatric Technicians.
George Evans, the adult school’s medical arts coordinator, said that the pass rate for most nursing schools is 75 percent; at Beaumont Adult School, in 2018, the pass rate was 96.4 percent.
In 2019, the pass rate, Evans said, was 100 percent at Beaumont Adult School.
“I hope this brings a sense of relief. You had the same exact education as the ones who went before you,” Evans said.
The VN program at Beaumont Adult School provides dedicated individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to complete the program, pass the State Licensing Exam and secure entry-level employment within the nursing industry.
Dr. Mark Reis, an orthopedic surgeon in Banning, spoke to the graduates about their future profession. He cautioned the vocational nurses to not be so hard on themselves.
“You’re going to make a lot of mistakes. It’s especially true that it is a great time to make mistakes and feel awkward,” Reis said.
He also advised them not to be afraid to ask for help and that it is not a sign of weakness if they do.
The San Gorgonio Pass Republican Women Federated, Beaver Medical Foundation, and Soroptimist International of Beaumont and Banning also presented scholarships.
The ‘Perfect Attendance’ award was presented to Brittany Arias, who had 1,720 hours. That amounts to three days a week, 72 hours a week.
Salutatorian was Arlesia Curry, with a 3.8 GPA. Valedictorian was Erika Ibarra.
Student speaker was Elaina Lessmueller, who complimented her fellow graduates. “We’re a group of self starters,” she said.
Lessmueller said that their studies had to revolve around their personal lives.
But they persevered, she said.
“Our hard work brought us here today,” she said.
The Nightingale Award was awarded to Sabrina Baro.
After the ceremony, Sabrina and Alysha spoke about their journey.
It was Alysha who first realized she wanted to be a nurse.
She plans to study to be a registered nurse at Mount San Jacinto College.
Sabrina wants to earn her bachelor’s degree in nursing and become a registered nurse.
Sharing the last 18 months with her sister was very special, said Sabrina.
“You really see it from a whole different perspective,” Sabrina said.
Here is the complete list of award winners:
• Soroptimist "Live Your Dream Award": Jillian Buck
• San Gorgonio Pass Republican Women’s Club "Student of the year":
Jaellyn Edwards
• San Gorgonio Pass Republican Women’s Club (1st male recipient) "Student of the year": Gabriel Uribe
• Beaver Medical Clinic Foundation Scholarship: Erika Ibarra
Perfect Attendance:
• Brittany Arias
• Olusegun Akindele
• Melanie Burmeister Clinical Excellence Award:
• Alysha Baro
• Lisa Ellis
• Julian Olivera
• Laura Lopez Outstanding Academic Improvement Award:
• Gustavo Mejia
• Vanessa Allen Salutatorian:
• Arlesia Curry 3.8 GPA Valedictorian:
• Erika Ibarra 3.9 GPA Nightingale Award:
• Sabrina Baro
