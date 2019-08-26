A feral cat moved into Supwan Bowden’s yard over the summer.
A couple of weeks later, she seemed to go to the house next door to give birth.
“She started transferring her babies to my backyard. I thought she was carrying a mouse,” Bowden recalls.
Getting a litter of kittens spayed, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped can get expensive.
There seem to be a lot of Good Samaritans around Banning who rescue the voiceless: stray cats and dogs that, if left unchecked, have the potential to inundate the city with lots more litters.
As Banning is known to be an economically depressed residential area, the Joshua Tree-based Animal Action League, a nonprofit that provides microchipping services, shots, and spay and neuter services, comes out monthly — as they have been doing for the past three years — to provide low-cost services to Banning’s animal owners and pet adopters.
The organization literally reduces its prices just for Banning, according to Michelle Holt, office manager for Animal Action League.
They come out usually for three days at a time, and locals drop off their animals at appointed times.
Nearly 100 cats and dogs were serviced between Tuesday through Thursday last week at the organization’s mobile unit parked outside the Girl Scout house at Repplier Park in Banning.
Animal Action League sets up next to a 100-amp pedestal that provides the unit with a 220-volt outlet, which was specifically installed by the city to assist Animal Action League’s efforts — though can be used by any organization that applies for its use through the community center, according to Tom Miller, director of the Banning Electric Utility.
Since the organization was invited out in 2016 by Tender Loving Critters founder Ellen Carr, more than 1,000 cats and dogs have been spayed or neutered, Carr said.
Through the partnership with Tender Loving Critters, Animal Action League charges $8 for microchipping.
The rest of Animal Action League’s fees are subsidized by Tender Loving Critters, a Banning-based nonprofit animal rescue. The fees are a bargain, according to Carr, who points out that costs at a veterinary hospital can range from $30 or higher per treatment. According to Holt, Animal Action League also services the Coachella Valley, and areas ranging as far as Palm Springs and Imperial Valley to Blythe.
Locals seem to appreciate the low-cost opportunity.
“This is a great service,” Bowden said, as she came to pick up her “new girl.”
“I kept three of her babies,” Bowden said. “This has been great.”
Mike Laicharensup, owner of the Papaya Bay Thai restaurant in Banning, was among those picking up animals at the end of the day last Thursday.
“It’s a very nice service,” he said. “They have a lot of class, and they’re always helpful.”
Animal Action League will return to Banning on Sept. 10-11.
To schedule appointments, call (760) 366-1100; for more information, contact Ellen Carr at (951) 849-5817.
