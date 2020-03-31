One is a business owner who grew up in Banning and met his wife in line at Stater Bros.
The other is a rancher and racer who met his wife as she visited California from Alaska.
They were both sworn in to their first appointments as city officials at the same March 10 Banning city council meeting.
David Lopez, 39, owner of Rio Stone in Banning, grew up here and graduated from Banning High School with the Class of 1998, where he set a record for the farthest medicine ball toss.
He is Banning’s newest planning commissioner.
Banning’s newest councilman, representing District 2 is 37-year-old Kyle Pingree, who grew up in Riverside — as did his wife Nichole — even though they would not meet until years later.
Both men have been married for 15 years.
Both serve on the board of directors of the Banning Chamber of Commerce.
And both have fierce pride in Banning, which is why they elected to run for public office.
Look for their story in the April 3 Record Gazette.
