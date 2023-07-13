On July 6 the Banning Police Department arrested a Banning woman for the alleged rape and sexual abuse of a child.
According to a police department press release, on June 28 Banning police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of W. Westward Ave., in the city of Banning regarding the report of sexual abuse of a minor.
When the officer arrived at the location, it was alleged that a family friend who frequents the location was sexually abusing a child. The friend was identified as 30-year-old Reyna Virginia Rincon of Banning. The officer also discovered that the abuse had been occurring since September 2022.
The report was subsequently forwarded to the Detective Bureau, which assumed the investigation. During the investigation, information and evidence was obtained corroborating the allegations, the report stated.
A felony arrest warrant was obtained for the arrest of Rincon for charges of rape, unlawful sex with a minor, lewd acts with a child, continuous sexual abuse and oral copulation of a child.
On July 6, detectives responded to Rincon’s address and took her into custody. She was booked into Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in the city of Banning and was released on $100,000 bail.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
