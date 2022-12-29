Banning veteran remembers Linebacker II

This December marked the 50th anniversary of Operation Linebacker II, the massive tactical bombing campaign that served as the United States’ final push to pressure North Vietnam back into the peace negotiations that ended the Vietnam War.
Banning resident and. Air Force veteran Richard Heitman was a B-52 Stratofortress pilot at the time and took part in opening night of the military operation that would prove to be of historical proportion and global political significance.
The operation began Dec. 18, 1972, and continued through Dec. 29, 1972. President Richard Nixon halted Linebacker II on Dec. 30, once North Vietnam agreed to reconvene for peace talks beginning Jan. 2, 1973. Conditions of the peace agreement were approved Jan. 8-9 and signed in Paris Jan. 27, ending the decade-long war.
Background
Previously, Operation Linebacker was an aerial interdiction campaign in the spring and summer of 1972 aimed at breaking the supply of reinforcements and war materials from North Vietnam to communist forces in South Vietnam during the communist’s Easter Offensive.
October 1972 to December of 1972 the communists of North Vietnam had engaged in and then broken off peace negotiations with the United States. To get North Vietnam back to the negotiation table, Nixon approved a renewed bombing campaign.
Operation Linebacker II focused on destroying strategic targets further north, into North Vietnam, than previously targeted. Missions focused on military targets in and around Hanoi and Haiphong with B-52 Stratofortresses flying from bases in Guam and Thailand.
The plan consisted of complex missions with B-52s, organized in three-ship cells, following tight flight paths to the targets and back. The bombers depended on high-altitude to protect them from anti-aircraft artillery, flying at night to protect them from enemy aircraft and on chaff and other anti-radar electronic defenses to protect them from Soviet-made, radar-guided surface-to-air missiles (SAMs).
Originally these missions were repeated nightly, which became a problem as the flights were predictable and enemy air defenses grew more and more effective.
“The first three nights we flew the very same route, and you’ve got to imagine that those guys on the ground, they’re not dumb, so by the third night they see the same route and know it’s time to do something,” Heitman said.
When losses to SAMs began to grow, U.S. planners paused operations (on Christmas) and adjusted their tactics. Eleven B-52s had been shot down prior to Dec. 25 and four were shot down following the tactics adjustment.
Ten of those B-52s were shot down over North Vietnam while five were seriously damaged or lost in Laos or Thailand, according to “Operation Linebacker II 1972: The B-52s are sent to Hanoi” by Marshall L. Michel III. In all, 33 B-52 crewmen were killed or missing in action and 33 taken prisoner of war throughout Linebacker II. Another 26 were successfully rescued after being shot down.
By operation’s end, the B-52s had dropped more than 15,000 tons of bombs on military targets and the North Vietnamese had agreed to return to peace negotiations.
Richard Heitman
Heitman was a B-52 pilot for multiple tours during the war, and he and his crew flew a mission to Hanoi on the opening night of Operation Linebacker II — the largest mission of the campaign, with 129 B-52s participating plus supporting aircraft.
The bombing campaign, along with the birth of his son, made 1972 a monumental year for Heitman, and it had come as he was nearing the end of his career.
Heitman had long dreamed of flying and in January 1954 he joined the Air Force at the age of 19.
“I was just a young guy from Minnesota, but it was always my ambition to fly, to join the Air Force. I was too young for World War II,” Heitman said.
His first assignment was as a navigator on a KC-97 Stratofreighter refueling tanker at Castle Air Force Base in Merced, Calif.
While at Castle, Heitman crewed a KC-97 that was used as a camera plane for filming of the 1956 movie “Bombers B-52” starring Karl Malden and Natalie Wood.
After two years at Castle he was assigned to March AFB in Riverside.
He then entered pilot’s school in 1958, graduating in 1959, and was assigned as a co-pilot on a B-47 Stratojet bomber for the Air Force’s Strategic Air Command.
He then served at Wurtsmith AFB, Mich., from 1963-68. It was during that time that he became an aircraft commander (first pilot) for B-52Gs.
Heitman said he loved flying as a crew, as is necessary with an aircraft as large and complex as the B-47 and B-52.
“I always enjoyed the crew concept. Flying with your other members, you become very close. That camaraderie stuck with me the most,” he said.
In 1968, Heitman was transferred to Columbus AFB, Miss. where he became a B-52D pilot. By this time B-52Ds were being used in Vietnam, and about a month into his new assignment Heitman’s wing was transferred to Guam for Operation Arc Light, his first tour in southeast Asia.
When he returned he was reassigned to March AFB in 1969.
“I spent almost half of my 20-year career in the Air Force at March. It was like going home,” Heitman said.
By 1972, Heitman had a B-52 crew of his own and he was about to play a part in Linebacker II.
“When we got back to Guam — it was now my fourth tour — the buildup was really going on. With Bullet Shot II they had practically all of the B-52D wings over there and then they started calling in the G-models. There were close to 150 B-52s on Guam and about 50 on U-Tapau [Thailand],” Heitman said.
“There were B-52s flying depending on the call up. Whether there was 20 or 50 missions in one day all varied, and that was a political thing,” he added. “There was Johnson and then Nixon came in and they had different ideas about bombing. All the crews had no idea what was going to happen.”
“At the time, speaking for myself, I had one thing in mind. I did not have time for thinking about what’s the president doing and all the political stuff. We were there, and had been trained, to do a certain thing and that’s what my mind led too, what we wanted accomplish,” he said. “Personally, my thought was about my retirement date in 1974. I knew this thing will be over and if I survive it I’m going to retire. My wife and I were married in November of 1970, we just had a son — so you do what you have to do [to get home].”
The mission
Opening night, Dec. 18, Heitman and his crew flew out of Guam to bomb a rail yard northwest of Hanoi, the longest flight to target. (Linebacker II missions from Guam typically lasted 14 hours while missions from Thailand averaged 3-4 hours.)
“This was the first time we has this many B-52s up in the air,” Heitman said.
“The flights were scheduled at night. We took off the 18th but we didn’t hit our targets until the 19th and then we came back,” Heitman said. “The first night we had 129 B-52s — a group from Guam — then airplanes from U-Tapau.”
Heitman’s crew was in the second wave of bombers. They started as the lead plane in the Blue cell but due to problems with the radar (used for navigation, bomb targeting and anti-SAM measures) they changed positions with Blue 2.
The length of the mission necessitated a midair refueling off of the Philippines, taking on 18,000 to 20,000 gallons in 20 minutes.
“Along the way we had one of our [eight] engines, number 7, start to give us problems,” Heitman said. “My wonderful co-pilot noticed the oil pressure started going down. I said, ‘Don’t shut the engine off, just bring it down to idle. We’ll see if we can keep it running so during the bomb run we can bring the throttle up and have all the engines on for that.’”
The plan worked.
“I remember — it was after midnight heading into the next day — as we were heading northwest way off in the distance we could see the haze from the city’s lights coming through a cloud cover,” Heitman said. “It was at about 6,000 feet above Hanoi but above us it was perfectly clear, a beautiful night.
“When you’re on the way up you’re listening, on the radio, to the other airplanes ahead of you and you can also hear these laud beepers, they’re the emergency beepers on the parachutes that automatically go off when somebody had to bail out, I don’t remember hearing any.
“When we got a little closer I do remember seeing rockets coming up out of the overcast. We kind of looked at each other and said, ‘Oh ----, those are SAMs. They’re trying to shoot somebody down.’”
That’s when the crew’s electronic warfare officer went to work using the B-52’s various electronic countermeasures (ECMs) to read and jam the enemy’s radar.
“We saw the SAMs but nothing that was particularly dangerous to us because they were all over the place,” Heitman said.
As Heitman and his crew exited the bombing route they came to what would prove to be the most dangerous part of a Linebacker II mission.
As the B-52s banked for their 120-degree turn out of the target area the planes also turned the direction of their ECMs (which were directed down from the bottom of the aircraft) away from the enemy.
“Unbeknownst to us and the planners, coming out of the bomb run, when you’re in the banked turn, you turn a deadspot to the ground and the people on the radar can see where the airplane is and our air speed was knocked down as we headed into what was previously a tailwind,” Heitman explained.
“But we got through it and shut down our number 7 engine, hit our second refueling no problem,” Heitman said. “Everybody’s getting pretty tired by this time— we’d been in the air 10-12 hours. When we landed we had a little over 14 hours of flying time.
“It was just good to get on the ground. Everybody on the ground wanted to know what had happened, what they had heard. So we went to the debriefing,” he added. “A highlight of all that was, just outside of the debriefing room was a little thing we called a roach coach, a little street vendor. It was run by Filipinos, and they served the best chilidogs in this world. We’d ordered a couple of hotdogs with chili and onions and a cold beer. It was the best thing to come back to.”
Following that opening night, Heitman and his crew returned to their regular duties, tactical evaluations for the Eighth Air Force, while other B-52 crews continued the operation.
The POWs
In the last days of Linebacker II, Heitman was notified that another crew was in need of a radar navigator/bombardier for a bombing mission and he was asked if he could spare his navigator, Major Jim Condon. Condon and Heitman were good friends — going back to Heitman’s Wurtsmith days — so Heitman let Condon decide for himself.
“Jim, being a guy, says, ‘Sure, why not?’” Heitman said. “I really admire him, and I suppose I could have said, ‘No,’ but it was up to him.”
The night of Condon’s mission Heitman was in the command post listening to the radios for mission reports.
“I knew the airplane Jim was on and there was no report,” Heitman said. “I stayed down there but there were no reports.”
Ultimately, it was reported that Condon’s plane had been hit by a SAM.
“I went back to the trailer where we were living and told the rest of the crew Jim had been shot down and we did not know his status at that time,” Heitman recalled.
Heitman later learned that while two or three of Condon’s crew were killed Condon survived and was a POW.
“That gave me a little relief,” Heitman said.
After the signing of the Paris Peace Accord, which formalized the end of the war and negotiated the freeing of 591 American POWs, Heitman’s crew returned to March AFB as part of the stand down.
“I brought his stuff,” Heitman said of Condon. “I remember talking to his wife, whom I had met years before. They had five young kids.”
In March 1973 Heitman’s crew returned to southeast Asia with a new radar navigator.
“That was about the time they started bringing back the POWs,” Heitman said.
The American POWs were flown home in C-141s from Norton AFB in San Bernardino in Operation Homecoming, Feb. 12, 1973 to April 1973. Since Condon was one of the most recently captured POWs he would be one of the last brought home.
While back at Guam, Heitman was working under Gen. Gerald W. Johnson who was going to the Philippines to receive the last group of POWs, which consisted of the B-52 crewmen shot down during Linebacker II. Johnson asked Heitman and a few wing commanders if they wanted to go along.
“I said, ‘Absolutely,’” Heitman said. “It was a privilege for me to be among that small group, six or eight, to go.
“I saw him get off the airplane and go into the hospital at Clark AFB in the Philippines. The next morning we went to hospital and people were directing us to an elevator — the elevator door opens and here stands old Jim, my friend,” Heitman said. “We got up to each other and it was the greatest feeling I’ve ever had. It meant a great deal to me, to be there.”
Condon was on his way to the dentist and to get a check up on some minor shrapnel injuries before his flight home.
Post war
At the end of that last tour Heitman returned to March AFB where he retired, on schedule.
Heitman says he is proud to have taken part in such a historical event, especially one that helped end a war, and that being there for the POWs as they were returned to the United States was one of the greatest moments in his life.
“I was fortunate,” he said. “I always had a super crew, never had major problems, got shot at but never got hit.”
At retirement, he had been married three years and had a 2-year-old son, but spent much of that time away from his family.
So, he decided against going into the reserves or becoming an airline pilot, careers that were popular for retired military pilots but, like life in the military, meant time away from home.
Instead, Heitman moved to Mammoth Lakes where he worked as a charter pilot and flight instructor.
Later he moved to Redlands where he continued as a flight instructor and volunteered as a civil air patrol pilot, assisting in search-and-rescues, until his health and deteriorating eyesight convinced him to stop flying.
He has also volunteered at the March Air Field Museum in Riverside.
He has lived in Banning since 1990.
