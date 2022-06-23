The city of Banning is developing a local road safety plan (LRSP) to provide a framework for identifying, analyzing and prioritizing roadway safety issues and implementing countermeasures to address them.
This plan will help guide future vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle facility improvements.
To gather public input for this plan the city has scheduled a public workshop from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 27, at Banning City Hall, 99 E. Ramsey St., in the city council chambers.
Residents can also view and participate in the meeting virtually using Zoom. The meeting ID is 869 2655 5977 and the passcode is 275143. Residents are also invited to take on online survey at https://stctraffic.sharefile.com/share/view/s259d780330c94c618580bc89d8425544/fo9aad4e-d7b1-452c-819a-050a09ef6dae
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.