Marking his first anniversary of helming the city of Banning, City Manager Doug Schulze discussed elements of success when it comes to “good governance” during the State of the City luncheon hosted at Sun Lakes Country Club last Thursday.
A diverse economy, reliable infrastructure, and partnerships with organizations around town such as the San Gorgonio Pass Rotary Club all help enhance the quality of life in Banning.
Mayor Art Welch also took to the stage to address luncheon attendees, outlining some of the city’s upcoming priorities and goals, and offering encouraging news about pending growth as permits are issued for the first 500 homes of the Pardee Homes’ Atwell project come online in the first quarter of 2020.
“As we prepare for new homes, we’re not ignoring the need for mobility, from sidewalks and bike lanes to Highland Springs” Avenue, he promised.
Also on the city’s radar are the I-10 intersections and the Sun Lakes Boulevard extension.
The city continues to spearhead its Healthy Cities initiative, initiated by former councilwoman Debbie Franklin, which includes the planned 5k run/walk next spring, and has already made strides with community walks in the park.
The city seeks to beautify, with murals and small parks near the downtown area, and landscaping and planting to enhance that portion of town.
Banning school district’s superintendent Robert Guillen also took time to provide updates on planned facilities involving the replacement of portables with permanent two-story buildings, and the campaign to build their Career Technical Education to prepare graduates with journeyman-level skills upon graduation, and performing arts center, while consolidating school district properties.
“As the city grows, we have to be prepared for that growth,” Guillen insisted.
The city has invited requests for proposals for community block grants; last year’s block grants were awarded to assist with improvements at Dysart Park and the Banning Community Center.
The former San Gorgonio Inn site on Ramsey Street, a 5-acre space now owned by the city, is also seeking requests for proposals to turn that area into something that could make downtown Banning a destination.
Schulze made light of a hacking situation earlier in the year when ransomware disrupted the city’s computer networks.
“Our systems were antiquated, which was a good thing: when the malware attack occurred, our systems were too old for it to be able to work,” Schulze said. “It still caused issues, but our IT Department did a good job isolating the ransomware.”
Each city’s department leaders were given an opportunity to update the public as to some of the things they are working on.
Police Chief Matt Hamner, for instance, was excited that most of his force is either almost back to work, or almost done recruiting for existing positions.
He wants to see his department be a proactive — not a reactive — force.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
