The city of Banning is now accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the City Council representing District 2.
The appointment will fill a vacancy being left by Major Kyle Pingree, who is moving to Arizona and will be resigned as of Aug. 31.
The new councilmember’s term of office will begin upon appointment and will expire on Dec. 10, 2024.
The City Council meets bimonthly on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Although regular meetings begin at 5 p.m., special meetings (closed sessions and/or workshops) are frequently scheduled before regular meetings. City Council is dark (no meeting) for the first meeting in August and the second meetings in July, November and December of each year.
Pursuant to Banning Resolution No. 2012-67, any appointment is dependent on a clear background check and LiveScan fingerprinting.
Applications are due to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, Aug. 12, at 5 p.m. Residents of District 2 can submit an application by emailing it to CityClerks@banningca.gov, mailing it to the city of Banning, City Clerk's Office, PO Box 998, Banning, CA 92220, dropping it off during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday) at City Hall, 99 E. Ramsey St., Banning.
District 2 encompasses Banning south of Interstate 10 and east of Sunset Avenue as well as a section south of Nicolet between Eighth and Hargrave streets. To view a map of Banning’s city council districts, visit banning.ca.us/717/Current-City-Council-Districts.
For additional information, contact Caroline Patton at (951) 922-3102 or by emailing CityClerks@banningca.gov.
