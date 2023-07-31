Banning’s city manager came across a horse-drawn wagon and accessories offer posted to social media.
Intrigued, he and went to inspect the proposed sale items in-person, and discovered that they were all in “really good shape,” including a covered wagon from 1900, a four-seat carriage built in 1903, and 1893 six-seat carriage by Joubert & White, inventor of the chassis used on the carriage.
Along with the carriages, inventory includes all the leather required, with an asking price of $16,000 for all three.
The seller is in Murrieta.
While the expenditure falls within city manager’s signing authority, since it’s a unique item, Schulze wanted to get the council’s blessing before making a purchase. The council voted in approval at its July 11 meeting.
Councilman Rick Minjares commented that the items are “Something that could be used in special events and parades. We hear a lot from the public that we’re a stagecoach town.”
He suggested partnering with the historic Gilman Ranch to share the use of horses to lead carriages in parades and for educational purposes.
Schulze told councilmembers that, recalling recruitment materials passed his way when the city was vetting him for his position, “Everything I saw was Stagecoach Town USA. I came down to tour the city” and was disappointed that he didn’t see any stagecoaches.
Councilwoman Sheri Flynn expressed concern for insurance with having horse-drawn carriages in a parade.
“We need to know what they’re going to be used for: are they going to be on display? That’s one thing, but if we’re actually going to use them with horses in parades and use them in the public, I’m concerned of the cost of insurance since there’s so much liability.”
Schulze responded that the city has a broad enough insurance policy to cover such liability, suggesting that it was a “minimal risk,” and would not create any issues for the premium the city pays.
Flynn wanted to know where the city would acquire the necessary specialized horses.
Schulze explained that Gilman Ranch and another ranch in the area has draft horses that the city could draw from, and that carriages would be kept at the former National Guard armory for the time being. The city could make a decision in the future to donate them to Gilman Ranch, Schulze said, and noted that the cost to build a similar replica stagecoach runs roughly $30,000.
Flynn agreed that it is a great deal for the city, but reiterated her concern about liability.
Minjares called it a “Fun idea” that “could get people involved in decorating them for special events.”
Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace agreed, pointing out that visitors will once again recognize Banning as a stagecoach town.
Councilman Reuben Gonzales said, “It doesn’t really feel like a stagecoach town, even though the history and our culture here has been like that forever. Having purchases like this kind of justifies the direction and vision that our town honestly should have done a long time ago,” and complimented the city’s efforts to incorporate more stagecoach themes.
Gonzales jumped right in and said that it “Would be my honor to motion to purchase these items,” seconded by Wallace, and passed 5-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.