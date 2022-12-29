Banning police seek murder suspect

The Banning Police Department is searching for a murder suspect following a shooting incident on W. Ramsey Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28, that resulted in two deaths and one injury.

According to a police report, at approximately 4:35 p.m. Dec. 28 police officers responded to a report of shots being fired and running subjects on the 3300 block of W. Ramsey. Upon arrival Banning officers and detectives located evidence of a shooting and one male adult with apparent gunshot wounds.

Medical aid was administered but the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Banning police officers were alerted to two other victims related to the shooting incident who were at the Riverside University Health Systems Hospital in Moreno Valley. One male adult victim sustained a gunshot wound and was in stable condition at the time of the investigation. A female adult victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital after sustaining gun shot wounds.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, the police department released information and a photo asking the public for information on a suspect, identified by the department as 22-year-old Dorian Alexander Francisco, a Black male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Francisco is considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information is asked to contact the Banning Police Department by calling (951) 849-1004.

This is an active investigation and victim information is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.

More information will be released when available. Anyone with information related to this homicide investigation is urged to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau.

