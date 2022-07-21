• At 9:53 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, vandalism was reported on Almond Way with the reporting party advising that someone had broken their front and kitchen windows.
• At 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, a disturbing the peace call was made at Walgreens on N. Highland Springs Avenue with the reporting party advising of a white male on a blue bike creating a verbal confrontation.
• At 7:33 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, an area check was requested at N. Woodland and W. Williams in reference to a dirt bike driving on Williams.
• At 3:56 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, a disturbing the peace call was made at a residence on S. Hermosa with the reporting party advising of a white female banging on the door.
• At 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, a disturbing the peace call was made on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising than an ex-boyfriend was refusing to get our of the reporting party’s car.
• At 11:27 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, a vehicle burglary was reported at a residence on J Street with the reporting party advising that tools had been stolen overnight.
• At 8:55 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, an unknown subject was reported down at S. Sunset and Lincoln with the reporting party advising that the subject, a white male, appeared to be breathing but his hands were turning purple and his face was red.
• At 12:28 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, a disturbing the peace call was made at Travel Lodge on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that several guests were outside being loud.
• At 11:27 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, vandalism was reported on E. George with the reporting party advising that their husband, who has not lived at the residence since April, broke a gate to get his property.
• At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, a disturbing the peace call was made at Chipotle on S. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising of a Hispanic male refusing to leave the front patio after the store had been closed for 30 minutes.
• At 10:17 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, a non-injury hit-and-run was reported at S. Eighth and W. Lincoln with the reporting party advising that a black sedan rear-ended their vehicle and left on the freeway.
• At 6:23 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, a disturbing the peace call was made on Cherry with the reporting party advising that their brother’s ex-girlfriend was refusing to leave.
• At 3:36 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, an indecent exposure incident was reported at Sylvan Park on W. Nicolet with the reporting party advising of a naked male and female having intercourse near the baseball field.
• At 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, a disturbing the peace call was made at Westview Terrace Apartments on W. Westward with the reporting party in a verbal confrontation with a male. An arrest was made.
• At 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, an assault with a deadly weapon was reported on N. Hargrave with the reporting party advising that her roommate hit her with a piece of the bed frame. Medical assistance was required.
• At 10:19 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, a disturbing the peace call was made on N. Hargrave with the reporting party advising that a female had been living at the location but was kicked out on the first of the month yet she refuses to leave.
• At 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, a disturbing the peace call was made at Holiday In Express on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a female having a breakdown and screaming about her boyfriend who has left the scene.
• At 2:13 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, a shoplifting was reported at Walgreens on N. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising of a Hispanic male wearing no shirt and black shorts who walked out with a backpack cooler and two fans. An arrest was made.
• At 12:44 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, a commercial burglary was reported on Quicksilver with the reporting party, a security guard, advising that while checking on the house they found that the breakers have been stolen within the last hour.
• At 8:21 p.m. on Friday, July 15, a child with epilepsy was reported missing at apartments on E. Williams. The juvenile was in the front of the complex.
• At 7:20 p.m. on Friday, July 15, possible narcotic activity was reported on Santa Rita Place with the reporting party advising that their believe they just witnessed a drug deal.
• At 5:38 p.m. on Friday, July 15, indecent exposure was reported at Webb’s trailer Park on E. Ramsey with the front office advising of a Black male walking around naked.
• At 11:47 a.m. on Friday, July 15, a disturbing the peace call was made at Peppertree Apartment on E. Nicolet with the reporting party advising that her boyfriend took her car keys.
• At 10:33 p.m. on Friday, July 15, a disturbing the peace call was made at Snack Attack & Church’s Chicken on E. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a Black male in a red hoodie bothering customers and refusing to leave.
• At 10:24 a.m. on Friday, July 15, vandalism was reported at Proline Racing on W. Lincoln with the reporting party advising that someone cut a hole in the fence and pulled hose through the fence.
• At 9:15 a.m. on Friday, July 15, vandalism was reported at the Banning Justice Center on E. Ramsey with the report of door lock damage to a car in the parking lot, possibly from an attempted grand theft auto.
• At 7:07 a.m. on Friday, July 15, a disturbing the peace call was made on S. Hathaway with the report of a female yelling about her boyfriend on meth. An arrest was made.
• At 3:45 a.m. on Friday, July 15, an area check was requested at Green Thumb Produce on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a white male in a black hoodie who kept staring down employees. When the reporting party confronted the male he threatened to shoot her and reached toward his waistband.
• At 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, an area check was requested at E. Indian School Lane and Durward regarding dirt bikes riding in the area.
• At 5:39 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, a disturbing the peace call was made at Bella Vista Cottages and Apartments on W. Ramsey regarding a person who was refusing to leave.
• At 5:34 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, a vehicle black Toyota Tundra was reported stolen on W. George.
• At 5:25 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, a disturbing the peace call was made at Patsy’s Country Kitchen on S. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising of a female pushing a cart and throwing rocks at the window.
• At 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, a past disturbance was reported on E. Williams with the reporting party advising that a male pushed her while taking dog food. Medical assistance was required as the reporting party was disabled and fell to the floor.
• At 12:48 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, an area check was requested for a residence on Lovell with the reporting party advising that, through a Ring camera, they saw that their dog was loose and the dog is not supposed to be loose.
• At 11:11 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, a disturbing the peace call was made at Banning Mental Health on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a patient carrying a metal chain and threatening staff.
• At 12:48 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, a disturbing the peace call was made on E. Williams with the reporting party advising that a neighbor keeps coming into the apartment and the reporting party does not want her there. A roommate keeps letting her in.
• At 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, a disturbing the peace call was made at Ihop on W. Ramsey regarding a male and female in a physical altercation.
• At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, a disturbing the peace call was made at Dollar General on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a Hispanic male in his 30s harassing an employee and refusing to leave.
• At 4:08 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, vandalism was reported on Evergreen Lane with the reporting party advising that the alarm to their white 2019 Acura went off and the window was broken.
• At 1:21 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, a disturbing the peace call was made on E. George with the reporting party advising that three subjects arrived in a white car and were attempting to fight their niece.
• At 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, an area check was requested at S. Sunset and I-10 with the reporting party advising of a male in an orange shirt walking in the middle of the street.
• At 9:13 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, an area check was requested at Tent City at W. Bryant and San Gorgonio in reference to a small fire.
• At 8:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, a shoplifting was reported at Rite Aid on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a female in a gray hoodie taking a bag full of items.
• At 8:39 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, an area check was requested at W. Wilson and Sunrise with the reporting party advising of a possible reckless driving.
• At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, an area check was requested at Highland Home Road and W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of open gates at a water facility. Checks OK.
• At 12:29 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, a past disturbance was reported on W. Wilson with the reporting party advising that a white male transient hit him in the head while trying to knock the phone out of his hand. They had been in a verbal confrontation regarding the transient’s attempt to use the pool.
• At 11:31 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, an area check was requested on W. Williams with the reporting party advising of a Hispanic female and a Black male trespassing on her property.
• At 8:29 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, a disturbing the peace call was made at Sunset market, Deli & Liquor on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that her sister’s boyfriend was refusing to get out of her car.
• At 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, a stolen vehicle was reported at Integrity Auto Service on W. Ramsey.
• At 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, a vehicle burglary was reported at Hampton Inn & Suites on Joshua Palmer Way with the reporting party advising that overnight the vehicle’s front driver’s side window had been broken and a wallet and other miscellaneous items stolen.
• At 6:03 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, a commercial burglary was reported on W. Lincoln with the reporting party advising that security cameras captured a Fed Ex truck pulling up to the property and several suspects loading the truck and taking off.
• At 10:04 p.m. on Monday, July 11, a disturbing the peace call was made at Banning Liquor on N. Eighth Street with the reporting party advising of 20 subjects in front of the store, squaring off and blocking the street.
• At 9:34 p.m. on Monday, July 11, a disturbing the peace call was made on E. Nicolet with the reporting party advising that their roommate’s girlfriend is causing a fight and he wants her to leave.
• At 8:20 p.m. on Monday, July 11, a robbery was reported at Rite Aid on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that two subjects in black hoodies took liquor from behind the counter and pushed the cashier down leaving in a black Lexus.
• At 7:27 p.m. on Monday, July 11, an area check was requested on W. George with the reporting party advising that a gigantic pine tree fell and took out electricity.
• At 6:40 p.m. on Monday, July 11, an area check was requested at E. Ramsey and Livingston with the reporting party advising of two Hispanic male transients running eastbound on Ramsey with a stroller. The reporting party was unsure if there was a baby in the stroller. It checked out OK.
• At 5:45 p.m. on Monday, July 11, an area check was requested on N. First Street with the reporting party advising that a Hispanic female and an Black female were trying to scam her neighbors, trying to give out phones.
• At 4:29 p.m. on Monday, July 11, a residential burglary was reported at Windscape Village Apartments on W. Barbour with the reporting party advising that someone broke their bedroom window and took a purse and necklace a couple of days ago.
• At 3 p.m. on Monday, July 11, indecent exposure was reported at Albertsons on S. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising of a male and female having sex in a yellow Smart Car in the parking lot.
