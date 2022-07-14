• At 10:33 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, an area check was requested for E. Barbour and S. Florida streets regarding a young male recklessly driving a dirt bike.
• At 9:09 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, an area check was requested at W. George and Third streets with the report of a possible drunk driver.
• At 9:04 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, an area check was requested on Grand View Avenue with the reporting party advising of two occupied cars in a field, possibly being stripped.
• At 8:02 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, a child was reported missing from W. Williams. She was last heard from at 4:30 p.m. when she left walking eastbound on Williams, possibly to meet with someone she met on the Internet. She was described as wearing a black “Pro Club” sweater, a black Tupac shirt, blue jeans and red-and-black Nike hightops.
• At 7:04 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, an area check was requested at Circle K on S. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising that a Black male in a leather jacket and grey shorts just left Big 5 with merchandise.
• At 5:32 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, a shoplifting was reported at Albertson on S. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising that they witnessed two males, one white and one Hispanic, steal liquor.
• At 11:09 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, an animal control call was made at Mockingbird Lane in reference to bobcats in the area.
• At 10:09 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, an animal control call was made at Hillside Drive in reference to bobcats in the area.
• At 8:25 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, vandalism was reported on N 21st Street with the reporting party advising that her neighbor’s dogs caused damage to her vehicle when they were chasing something.
• At 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, an animal control call was made on Hillside Drive in reference to two bobcats in a backyard.
• At 1:55 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, a disturbing the peace incident occurred at the Taphouse Bar and Grill on W. Ramsey. An arrest was made.
• At 1:31 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, a disturbing the peace call was made at a residence on Cherokee Circle with the reporting party advising of two males and two females being load and throwing things near the reporting party’s vehicle.
• At 12:24 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, an area check was requested at Westview Terrace Apartments on W. Westward with the reporting party advising that his brother snuck into hi house.
• At 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, an area check was requested on E. Nicolet with the reporting party advising of a Hispanic male with a mask on his face cutting trees and hiding near a storage building. It checked out OK.
• At 9:13 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, an area check was requested on Hillside Drive in reference to a car alarm that had been going off for 20 minutes.
• At 9:11 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, an area check was requested at Sunrise Mobile Home Park on W. Wilson with the reporting party advising of a dark-colored car going up and down the street.
• At 3:17 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, an area check was requested on E. Theodore with the reporting party advising to subjects in front of her residence claiming they work for Medicare and offering phones.
• At 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, an area check was requested at Sunrise Mobile Home Park on W. Wilson with the reporting party, a 92-year-old, advising that man in a black suit has been standing outside her door for the past 30 minutes. It checked out OK.
• At 4:20 p.m. on Friday, July 8, a disturbing the peace call was made on Dawn Way.
• At 3:54 p.m. on Friday, July 8, a disturbing the peace call was made at Banning Smog Test Center on W. Ramsey regarding a verb conflict between an employee and the reporting party.
• At 3:53 p.m. on Friday, July 8, a disturbing the peace call was made at a residence on Dawn Way with the reporting party advising that she, an employee of CA Lifeline, provided a phone to the owner of the residence and now he is not allowing her to leave.
• At 3:11 p.m. on Friday, July 8, an area check was requested at Grand View and C avenues with the reporting party advising that while standing on a hill he can see an gray Honda in the ravine.
• At 12:24 p.m. on Friday, July 8, a disturbing the peace call was made on W. Wilson with the reporting party advising that her boyfriend of 10 years pushed her onto the bed.
• At 8:01 a.m. on Friday, July 8, an area check was conducted at Breckenridge and Highland Springs avenues and an arrest was made.
• At 7:32 a.m. on Friday, July 8, an area check was requested on Sunrise Mobile Home Park on W. Wilson with the reporting party advising that someone was banging on the side of their mobile home.
• At 5:20 a.m. on Friday, July 8, an area check was requested at S. Sunset and Interstate 10 regarding a possible DUI with the reporting party advising of someone in a black Chevy Malibu swerving on the freeway and exiting on Sunset.
• At 3:33 a.m. on Friday, July 8, a vehicle burglary was reported on Mariposa Drive with the reporting party advising that his red 2015 Chevy 250 was broken into at approximately 2:26 a.m. and that he has surveillance footage of the suspect.
• At 2:41 a.m. on Friday, July 8, a disturbing the peace call was made at Chevron on N. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising of a white male who was extremely drunk and refusing to leave the store. An arrest was made.
• At 12:04 a.m. on Friday, July 8, an area check was requested at M & M Truck Stop on Joshua Palmer Way with the reporting party advising that a Black female in a white hoodie was on his property and “looked at his door.”
• At 11:13 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, an injury hit-and-run was reported at Ampm on W. Ramsey and Highland Springs with the reporting party advising that an unknown vehicle collided inter her red Honda Accord. The airbags went off and she has pain in her side and neck. Where was also a small juvenile in the car.
• At 8:43 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, an area check was requested at M & M Truck Stop on Joshua Palmer Way with the reporting party advising that a Hispanic male dressed on all black approached another Hispanic male in a white box truck and they drove off together.
• At 7:24 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, an area check was requested at E. Westward and Hathaway with the reporting party advising that three Hispanic males were trespassing on his property.
• At 5:03 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, an area check was requested at Banning Estates Mobile Home Park on W. Wilson with the reporting party advising of a Black male and a white male with backpacks walking through the community. The reporting party became extremely upset when told officers were responding to an emergency and would get to it as soon as possible. The reporting party then threatened to use a firearm.
• At 4:21 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, a disturbing the peace call was made on S. 12th Street with the reporting party advising that he let a female in the residence to take a shower and now she is refusing to leave.
• At 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, a disturbing the peace call was made on N. Murray with the reporting party advising that an ex-boyfriend is at the residence gathering his belongings and engaging in a verbal confrontation.
• At 2:37 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, a disturbing the peace call was made then canceled at gate 2 on Sun Lakes Boulevard and Twin Hills Drive.
• At 12:27 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, an area check was requested on W. Hoffer with the reporting party advising of a Hispanic male knocking on people’s doors.
• At 11:53 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, an area check was requested at McDonald’s on W. Ramsey with the report of a male in a silver Silverado drinking beer.
• At 10:48 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, a PACT team initiated activity at the police department resulted in an arrest.
• At 9:28 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, an area check was requested on E. Lincoln.
• At 9:01 a.m. on Thursday, July 7,vandalism was reported at a residence on N. Murray where the reporting party advised of a slashed tire.
• At 8:51 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, a warrant service was conducted on N 14th Street resulting in an arrest.
• At 12:37 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, vandalism was reported at a residence on N. Third Street with the reporting party advising that the back door to their apartment had been broken.
• At 9:41 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, an in-progress burglary was reported at Desert Palms on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that they saw on live security footage someone in a black hoodie going through the cash register. An arrest was made.
• At 7:59 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, vandalism was reported at Chevron on N. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising that a dark-skinned male wearing no shirt and grey shorts threw a can at her vehicle and damaged it.
• At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, a shoplifting was reported at Dollar General on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that a female took several food items.
• At 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, an area check was requested on Evergreen Lane with the reporting party advising that he met a guy to buy a backhoe that he believes had been stolen.
• At 3:34 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, a shoplifting was reported at Parts Authority on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that a Black male in a checkered blue shirt and blue jeans arrived with two other Black males and stole a battery.
• At 3:12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, a disturbing the peace call was made on S. 12th Street with the reporting party advising that her husband threw her into a wall.
• At 1:11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, and animal call was made at on E. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that someone was refusing to return her cat.
• At 12:04 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, a call for service was made on N. Eighth Street with the reporting party advising that an ex-boyfriend was making threats toward her.
• At 9:47 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, a past burglary was reported on Aloe Way with the reporting party advising that his work van was burglarized and his work tools are missing.
• At 8:48 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, a vehicle was reported stolen on Sandpiper Street with the reporting party advising her grandson stool her car using a spare key even though she told him he couldn’t take it.
• At 6:13 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, a commercial burglary was reported at Desert Palms on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that the business was burglarized sometime last night or this morning.
• At 4:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, an area check was requested on Joshua Palmer Way with the reporting party advising that he was just woken up by someone trying to steal his power.
• At 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, an area check was requested at I-10 and Ramsey for a possible DUI exiting the freeway at Ramsey.
• At 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, a disturbing the peace call was made at Repplier Park on W. George with the reporting party advising of a male and female engaging in verbal confrontation while standing outside a green Honda. The female had no pants on.
• At 6:06 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, an area check was requested for a residence on N. Third Street with the reporting party advising that a silver car with a busted back window keeps driving by with the driver staring at the reporting party.
• At 5:18 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, a past disturbance was reported at Arco Ampm on E. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that a thin Hispanic female had a verbal confrontation with the manager.
• At 5:07 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, a past disturbance was reported at an address on W. Hays with the report of a battery.
• At 12:33 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, a disturbing the peace call was made at Stagecoach Auto Plaza on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that a Hispanic male in a grey sweater is refusing to leave after they were not able to smog his vehicle.
• At 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, a residential burglary was reported on W. Ramsey. An arrest was made.
• At 11:02 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, a residential burglary was reported on W. Williams with the reporting party advising that a water heater had been stolen from a vacant residence.
• At 10:59 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, an animal control call was made at Foothill Drive and Hoffer where a bobcat was reported in the road.
• At 8:31 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, vandalism was reported on 40th Street with the reporting party advising that her neighbors were lighting off fireworks the night before and there is now a hole in the side of her house and one of her doors.
• At 8:06 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, an area check was requested at Sunrise Mobile Home Park on W. Wilson with the reporting party advising of an ongoing issue with subjects looking through his window.
• At 7:36 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, criminal threats were reported on W. Nicolet with the reporting party advising that someone threatened to kill them if they didn’t leave the house.
• At 3:32 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, an area check was requested at Sunrise Mobile Home Park on W. Wilson with the reporting party advising that he has had an ongoing issue with people looking into his window and shining lights.
• At 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, a disturbing the peace call was made at a residence on W. Nicolet with the reporting party advising that they can hear subjects in a verbal confrontation outside and they are getting physical.
• At 2:27a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, an area check was requested at Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on S. Hargrave regarding a Lojack hit.
• At 12:07 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, a disturbing the peace call was made at N. Eighth and George streets with the reporting party advising of eight to nine subjects in a verbal and physical confrontation in the street.
