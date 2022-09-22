• At 11:08 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, an area check was requested at S. Hargrave and Charles in reference to a male in a gray Honda van listening to music and going through the bushes.
• At 10:17 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, an area check was requested at N. Sunset and W. Wilson with the reporting party advising of a male in a flannel shirt and slurred speech walking in the roadway.
• At 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, an area check was requested on N. 21st Street with the reporting party advising that a Hispanic female in a black bra and blue sweat pants rang his door bell and refused to leave.
• At 6:11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, a disturbing the peace call was made at Banning Public Library on W. Nicolet with report of a Hispanic male juvenile hitting a female.
• At 1:26 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and area check was requested on N. Murray with the reporting party stating that he believes a black Nissan SUV in the area may have “cold plates.”
• At 11:24 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, a disturbing the peace call was made at S. Hargrave and Plaza with the reporting party advising of a older white male with a knife in a verbal confrontation with a Hispanic male in his late-20s.
• At 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, an animal control call was made at W. Gilman with the report of a bobcat in the area.
• At 10:53 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, a disturbing the peace incident was reported at the beer garden at Dysart Park on W. Victory.
• At 10:41 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, a shoplifting was reported at Sportsman Liquor on E. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a Black female in a pink and gray shire and black pants in a verbal confrontation in the store. An arrest was made.
• At 8:37 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, an area check was requested at S. Hargrave and Charles with the reporting party advising that a silver SUV is parked near the field and they can hear someone burying something.
• At 8:19 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, a disturbing the peace incident occurred at Dysart Park on W. Victory.
• At 6:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, a disturbing the peace call was made at N. 12th and W. Wilson with report of a male and two females in a verbal confrontation.
• At 3:04 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, a disturbing the peace call was made on E. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a Black female in a pink cap and gray shirt bothering customers and refusing to leave the location. An arrest was made.
• At 11:16 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, a disturbing the peace call was made at Finesse Lounge on W. Ramsey with the report of a physical altercation outside the location.
• At 7:33 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, a disturbing the peace call was made on E. Lincoln with the reporting party advising that he and his landlord were in a verbal altercation as the landlord was trying to kick him out of the building.
• At 3:29 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, a disturbing the peace call was made at Cheers on W. Ramsey with the reporting party stating that a male at the business took his phone and told him they were going to fight.
• At 10:44 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, a past disturbance was reported on W. Jacinto View Road with the reporting party stating that her son broke her window. An arrest was made.
• At 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, a past disturbance was on W. Ramsey with the reporting advising that someone keeps coming to the location and threatening them.
• At 7:39 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, a disturbing the peace call was made at W. Jacinto View Road with the reporting party advising that her son was knocking on the door as he did his laundry and is refusing to leave.
• At 9:04 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, a shoplifting was reported at Marshalls on S. Highland Springs with the report of subjects who ran out of the store with large amount of items, got into a silver Toyota truck and got stuck in traffic.
• At 9:02 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, a disturbing the peace call was made at the eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Eighth Street with the reporting party advising of a white male in a black shirt and blue jeans throwing cinder blocks at passing vehicles.
• At 7:24 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, a past disturbance was reported on N. First Street with the reporting party advising that a Hispanic male in a tan hat, blue shirt and tan pants went onto their property claimed it belonged to him, threatened them and left.
• At 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, a disturbing the peace call was made at Shell Station on 22nd and W. Ramsey with the report of a male yelling at a female, possibly a transient, through the bathroom door.
• At 3:35 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, a past disturbance was reported on Nicolet with the reporting party advising that their child’s mother came up to their car and attempted to hit their son.
• At 10:23 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, an area check was requested on W. Jefferson with the reporting party advising that a Hispanic male slapped a Hispanic female in front of her residence.
• At 7:19 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, an area check was requested at N. Eight and Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a female taking off her shirt in the middle of the street.
• At 12:34 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, an area check was requested at W. Gilman and First white the reporting party advising of a white, lowered truck being chased at a high rate of speed by a white SUV.
• At 7:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, an area check was requested at N. Sunset and W. Wilson with the report of a Hispanic male in a gray shirt and gray shorts walking in and out of the street.
• At 7:02 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, an area check was requested at E. Nicolet and Cherry with the reporting party advising of a Hispanic male juvenile with no shirt pushing another Hispanic male juvenile.
• At 6:58 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, a disturbing the peace call was made on W. Nicolet with the reporting party advising that she served an eviction notice and the male tenant is now stealing items.
• At 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept 7, vandalism was reported at Guy’s Italian Restaurant on W. Ramsey with the report of windows smashed in on the reporting party’s F-150 while parked at the location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.