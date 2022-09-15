• At 6:34 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, an area check was requested on W. Wilson with the reporting party advising that a Hispanic man in a plaid shirt and blue jean, carrying a gas can began talking to the reporting party’s children, asking them if they wanted a dog harness.
• At 5:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, a disturbing the peace call was made at Sun Lakes Country Club on Country Club Drive with the reporting party advising that his girlfriend would not leave him alone.
• At 2:48 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, a disturbing the peace call was made at Aware Self Storage on W. Ramsey with report of a female in a verbal confrontation in the office.
• At 7:37 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, an area check was requested at a residence on Montclair Drive with the reporting party advising that he observed, through a Ring camera, a Hispanic male attempt to open his security door and then look into his window.
• At 3:38 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, an area check was requested on W. Nicolet with the reporting party advising that she heard a loud bang and could smell gunpowder.
• At 2:52 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, a disturbing the peace call was made at Albertsons on S. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising of a Black male attempting to break into vehicles in the parking lot and engaging in a verbal altercation when confronted by the store manager.
• At 12:42 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, a disturbing the peace call was made at Stagecoach Motor In on E. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a verbal confrontation inside.
• At 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, an area check was requested at Westview Terrace Apartments on W. Westward with the reporting party advising of seven juveniles sitting in the dark in the playground area.
• At 10:25 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, a vehicle was reported stolen on W. Jacinto View Road.
• At 6:44 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, a commercial burglary was reported at Rite Aid on W. Ramsey.
• At 7:28 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, an attempted vehicle theft was reported on W. Wilson with the reporting party advising that the driver side lock and ignition of their vehicle had been damaged.
• At 7:17 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, an assault with a deadly weapon was reported at the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Emergency Room with the reporting party advising that a stabbing victim just arrived and the hospital has been placed on lockdown.
• At 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, an area check was requested at E. Indian School Lane and Florida Street with the report of teenagers riding dirt bikes in the area.
• At 6:35 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, a disturbing the peace call was made on W. Westward.
• At 3:55 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, vandalism was reported on W. Gilman with the reporting party advising that the lock and an interior panel of a white GMC truck had been damaged.
• At 3:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, a disturbing the peace call was made at Basking Robbins on S. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising that a white male hit her vehicle with his fist.
• At 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, a disturbing the peace call was made at Banning Health Center on W. Ramsey regarding a male who was refusing to leave the registration office.
• At 7:55 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, an in-progress assault with a deadly weapon was reported on Aspen Lane with the reporting party stating that a daughter hit her father in the head with a metal cup.
• At 9:47 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, an area check was requested at Walgreens on N. Highland Springs with report of a subject walking around with what appeared to be a BB gun.
• At 8:53 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, an area check was requested on W. Hoffer with report of a white Jetta driving slowly around the neighborhood.
• At 1:42 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, an area check was requested at S. Highland Springs and Interstate 10 with the reporting party advising of white male and a white female in a verbal confrontation in a white Toyota RAV4.
• At 12:19 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a disturbing the peace call was made at Quality Inn on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that they could hear and male and female in a verbal confrontation.
• At 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a disturbing the peace call was made at Holiday Inn Express on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that a male was smoking a cigarette in the lobby.
• At 5:24 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a disturbing the peace call was made at Holiday Inn Express on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that a guest threatened her.
• At 3:22 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, an area check was requested on W. Hays in reference to yelling and thumping noises.
• At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, an area check was requested at N. Highland Springs and W. Wilson with the reporting party advising of a male passed out in a gray Honda Pilot at the stoplight.
• At 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, an area check was requested at a residence on Birdie Drive with the reporting party advising that their caregiver was missing.
• At 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, a disturbing the peace call was made at Department of Social Services on S. Fourth Street in reference to a verbal confrontation.
• At 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, vandalism was reported at Chevron on Eighth Street and W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that a Hispanic male in a gray hat, black shirt and white pants broke the door to one of the coolers.
• At 2:31 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, a disturbing the peace call was made on E. Theodore with the reporting party advising that her neighbor came to her residence stating that his boyfriend beat him.
• At 11:29 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, a disturbing the peace call was made at Albertsons on S. Highland Avenue with the reporting party advising that a Black male in a black beanie, black t-shirt, grey jeans and red shoes was selling candy bars in front of the store and refusing to leave.
• At 8:54 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, vandalism was reported at Dpss on E. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that someone through a rock through the glass door during the night.
• At 12:07 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, an area check was requested at Sizzler on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a white female with a wheelchair laying face down exposing herself and possibly passed out with a Hispanic male next to her.
• At 9:28 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, an area check was requested at N. Eighth Street and Jacinto View with the report of a Hispanic male in a black hat, black t-shirt and jeans stumbling down the street and looking into vehicles.
• At 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, an area check was requested at Old Banning Idyl Road and San Gorgonio with the reporting party advising that he got stuck somewhere and had to walk 4 miles to get cell service. He did not know where he was and was crying and disoriented. He was assisted.
• At 4:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, an area check was requested at Sun Lakes Country Club on Country Club Drive.
• At 3:34 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, a disturbing the peace call was made at Travel Lodge on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a white female in a black sports bra taking items off of the maid cart.
• At 12:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, an area check was requested at S. Hargrave and John Street with the reporting party advising of a Black male in his 30s who was refusing to get off the railroad tracks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.