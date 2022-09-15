• At 6:34 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, an area check was requested on W. Wilson with the reporting party advising that a Hispanic man in a plaid shirt and blue jean, carrying a gas can began talking to the reporting party’s children, asking them if they wanted a dog harness.

• At 5:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, a disturbing the peace call was made at Sun Lakes Country Club on Country Club Drive with the reporting party advising that his girlfriend would not leave him alone.

• At 2:48 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, a disturbing the peace call was made at Aware Self Storage on W. Ramsey with report of a female in a verbal confrontation in the office.

• At 7:37 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, an area check was requested at a residence on Montclair Drive with the reporting party advising that he observed, through a Ring camera, a Hispanic male attempt to open his security door and then look into his window.

• At 3:38 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, an area check was requested on W. Nicolet with the reporting party advising that she heard a loud bang and could smell gunpowder.

• At 2:52 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, a disturbing the peace call was made at Albertsons on S. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising of a Black male attempting to break into vehicles in the parking lot and engaging in a verbal altercation when confronted by the store manager.

• At 12:42 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, a disturbing the peace call was made at Stagecoach Motor In on E. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a verbal confrontation inside.

• At 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, an area check was requested at Westview Terrace Apartments on W. Westward with the reporting party advising of seven juveniles sitting in the dark in the playground area.

• At 10:25 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, a vehicle was reported stolen on W. Jacinto View Road.

• At 6:44 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, a commercial burglary was reported at Rite Aid on W. Ramsey.

• At 7:28 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, an attempted vehicle theft was reported on W. Wilson with the reporting party advising that the driver side lock and ignition of their vehicle had been damaged.

• At 7:17 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, an assault with a deadly weapon was reported at the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Emergency Room with the reporting party advising that a stabbing victim just arrived and the hospital has been placed on lockdown.

• At 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, an area check was requested at E. Indian School Lane and Florida Street with the report of teenagers riding dirt bikes in the area.

• At 6:35 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, a disturbing the peace call was made on W. Westward.

• At 3:55 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, vandalism was reported on W. Gilman with the reporting party advising that the lock and an interior panel of a white GMC truck had been damaged.

• At 3:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, a disturbing the peace call was made at Basking Robbins on S. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising that a white male hit her vehicle with his fist.

• At 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, a disturbing the peace call was made at Banning Health Center on W. Ramsey regarding a male who was refusing to leave the registration office.

• At 7:55 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, an in-progress assault with a deadly weapon was reported on Aspen Lane with the reporting party stating that a daughter hit her father in the head with a metal cup.

• At 9:47 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, an area check was requested at Walgreens on N. Highland Springs with report of a subject walking around with what appeared to be a BB gun.

• At 8:53 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, an area check was requested on W. Hoffer with report of a white Jetta driving slowly around the neighborhood.

• At 1:42 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, an area check was requested at S. Highland Springs and Interstate 10 with the reporting party advising of white male and a white female in a verbal confrontation in a white Toyota RAV4.

• At 12:19 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a disturbing the peace call was made at Quality Inn on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that they could hear and male and female in a verbal confrontation.

• At 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a disturbing the peace call was made at Holiday Inn Express on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that a male was smoking a cigarette in the lobby.

• At 5:24 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a disturbing the peace call was made at Holiday Inn Express on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that a guest threatened her.

• At 3:22 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, an area check was requested on W. Hays in reference to yelling and thumping noises.

• At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, an area check was requested at N. Highland Springs and W. Wilson with the reporting party advising of a male passed out in a gray Honda Pilot at the stoplight.

• At 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, an area check was requested at a residence on Birdie Drive with the reporting party advising that their caregiver was missing.

• At 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, a disturbing the peace call was made at Department of Social Services on S. Fourth Street in reference to a verbal confrontation.

• At 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, vandalism was reported at Chevron on Eighth Street and W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that a Hispanic male in a gray hat, black shirt and white pants broke the door to one of the coolers.

• At 2:31 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, a disturbing the peace call was made on E. Theodore with the reporting party advising that her neighbor came to her residence stating that his boyfriend beat him.

• At 11:29 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, a disturbing the peace call was made at Albertsons on S. Highland Avenue with the reporting party advising that a Black male in a black beanie, black t-shirt, grey jeans and red shoes was selling candy bars in front of the store and refusing to leave.

• At 8:54 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, vandalism was reported at Dpss on E. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that someone through a rock through the glass door during the night.

• At 12:07 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, an area check was requested at Sizzler on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a white female with a wheelchair laying face down exposing herself and possibly passed out with a Hispanic male next to her.

• At 9:28 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, an area check was requested at N. Eighth Street and Jacinto View with the report of a Hispanic male in a black hat, black t-shirt and jeans stumbling down the street and looking into vehicles.

• At 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, an area check was requested at Old Banning Idyl Road and San Gorgonio with the reporting party advising that he got stuck somewhere and had to walk 4 miles to get cell service. He did not know where he was and was crying and disoriented. He was assisted.

• At 4:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, an area check was requested at Sun Lakes Country Club on Country Club Drive.

• At 3:34 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, a disturbing the peace call was made at Travel Lodge on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a white female in a black sports bra taking items off of the maid cart.

• At 12:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, an area check was requested at S. Hargrave and John Street with the reporting party advising of a Black male in his 30s who was refusing to get off the railroad tracks.

Redlands man found guilty of 2017 shooting spree

A San Bernardino County jury has found Kenneth Scott Welch of Redlands guilty of all crimes and allegations he was charged with as a result of a 2017 shooting spree in Rialto, Highland and Hesperia that left one victim dead, and three others injured.

Pennsylvania Avenue crossing progresses

Beaumont is progressing with improvments to Pennsylvania Avenue, approving measures to advance service agreements and designs to widen the street and eventually alter the grade so the street passes below the railroad crossing.