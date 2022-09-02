• At 7:46 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, an area check was requested for Canaan Church on S. Hargrave with the report of a white female in a white shirt walking in the middle of the street and standing on top of a van.

• At 3:22 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, an indecent exposure incident was reported at W. Williams and Eighth streets with the reporting party advising of a white female who poured water on her shirt and was flashing passing vehicles.

• At 12:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, vandalism was reported on Valley Drive with the reporting party advising that someone, possibly and ex-boyfriend, popped her rear tire.

• At 1:54 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, an area check was requested on W. Williams with the reporting party advising of a female walking in the middle of the roadway screaming that she was raped.

• At 1:07 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, a disturbing the peace call was made at Days Inn Motel on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a Hispanic male in a verbal confrontation at the front desk, frightening the desk clerk.

• At 12:41 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, an area check was requested on Valley Drive with the reporting party advising that she received texts and Facebook posts from a male claiming to be in front of her residence with a gun.

• At 9:38 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, a disturbing the peace call was made at Chevron on N. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising of a male in a silver SUV near the water pump who is scraping the paint off his vehicle. He had been told to leave twice and is refusing.

• At 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, an area check was requested on the 3700 block of W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of two subjects in the alleyway.

• At 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, a disturbing the peace call was made at Chevron on Eighth Street with the reporting party advising of a Hispanic male who is refusing to leave.

• At 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, a call for service was made at CalTrans on E. Ramsey with the report of a male down in a drainage ditch in front of the business.

• At 6:16 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, an area check was requested at N. Sunset and W. Wilson with report of Hispanic male walking around and stumbling.

• At 5:18 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, a past burglary was reported on S. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising that a white female broke in the their black Honda Accord by breaking the rear passenger window.

• At 4:09 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, criminal treats were reported on Bel Air Court with the reporting party advising that they received texts implying someone wanted to kill them.

• At 2:03 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, a disturbing the peace call was made on Valley Drive with the reporting party advising that an ex was knocking on her front door.

• At 2:08 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, a disturbing the peace call was made at Jack in the Box on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a white male in a gray shirt harassing two females in the parking lot.

• At 1:31 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, a vehicle burglary was reported at Walgreens on N. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising that an employee’s black Hyundai Electra was broken into, and it was captured on video.

• At 8:49 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, a vehicle burglary was reported at Albertson’s on S. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising of a red Honda Accord with a broken side window.

• At 4:50 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, a stolen vehicle was reported at Fourth and Williams with the reporting party advising that her Expedition and trailer were taken from in front of a friend’s residence. The keys had been left inside the vehicle.

• At 2:58 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, a disturbing the peace call was made on W. Wilson with the reporting party advising of a Black male in a blue shirt and black pants came onto the property acting as though he was going to do work.

• At 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, an area check was requested at Mountain Avenue Baptist Church on Mountain Avenue with the reporting party advising of a suspicious couple that appeared to be patrolling the area for the last couple of hours.

• At 11:40 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, a disturbing the peace call was made at Opportunity Village on E. Bryant with the reporting party advising of a male who was engaged in a verbal confrontation at the location and refusing to leave.

• At 10:14 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, an indecent exposure incident was reported at N. Sunset and W. Ramsey.

• At 9:28 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, vandalism was reported at an apartment building on North Third Street.

• At 7:44 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, a vehicle burglary was reported on W. Wilson advising that ear pods and football gear that had been taken from a silver Toyota Camry was tracked to the area of Oregon Trail and Wilson.

• At 6:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, on E. George a disturbing the peace call related to a previous call was made with the reporting party advising that the subjects have returned with a handgun.

• At 3:47 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, a disturbance was reported an a residence on E. George with the reporting party stating that her landlord came over, started an argument about having company over and attempted to assault her.

• At 3:27 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, vandalism was reported on N. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising of a female who attempted to make a fraudulent return and then began throwing items around the shore when her return was denied.

• At 3:12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, a disturbing the peace call was made at Chevron on N. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising of a female in a white SUV in a verbal confrontation with tow truck drivers and driving around the gas station with all her doors open.

• At 10:10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a disturbance was reported with the reporting party stating that her ex-boyfriend was following and threatening her.

• At 6:31 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, an area check was requested at Hobby Lobby on S. Highland Springs with the report of a white female in a black and blue dress who stole $150 worth of product.

• At 6:06 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, an area check was requested at Rio Ranch Market on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that a Hispanic transient female in a black bra and black shorts was in a physical altercation with a family in the parking lot.

• At 5:53 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a disturbing the peace call was made at Cruz Tire and Truck Services on E. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that an employee stole a tire and was refusing to give it back.

• At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, an area check was requested at Banning Donuts on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of someone in the street “acting crazy.”

• At 4:54 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a shoplifting was reported at Rite Aid on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that a Hispanic male in a tan shirt and blue jeans took two bottles of alcohol worth approximately $60.

• At 1:41 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, an animal call was made at an apartment building on N. Third Street with the reporting party advising that he was bitten on the left side of his stomach by a pit bull.

• At 1:13 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, an area check was requested on Park Avenue with the reporting party advising that the windshields of several vehicles in the area and around the park were smashed.

• At 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, vandalism was reported at the Hobby Lobby on S. Highland Springs with the reporting party stating that someone keyed her car.

• At 11:54 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a non-injury hit-and-run was reported at Chipotle on S. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising that their Honda Civic was hit while parked.

• At 11:35 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, an area check was requested at Walgreens on N. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising of two female transients in a physical altercation on the north side of the business.

• At 9:06 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a disturbing the peace call was made on E. Ramsey.

• At 5:48 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, an area check was requested at Angel Moroni Cottage Assisted Living on Sunrise Avenue with the reporting party advising that a gray Camaro pulled up and opened her mailbox.

• At 11:32 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a suspicious vehicle was reported parked on W. Wilson.

• At 10:44 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a disturbing the peace call was mad on N. Second Street with the reporting party advising that his ex-girlfriend arrived and was refusing to leave.

• At 10:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a disturbing the peace call was made on Fashion Way regarding a battery that occurred earlier.

• At 8:58 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a disturbing the peace call was made at Boys and Girls Club on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that a man in a silver sedan was at the property leaving trash all over the property and refusing to leave.

• At 2:54 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a non-injury hit-and-run was reported on E. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that she has video of a Toyota Solaro hitting her vehicle while it was in a parking lot.

• At 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a disturbing the peace call was made at Marshalls on S. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising of a 25-year-old white male who was bothering customers and refusing to leave.

• At 1:38 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a bobcat was reported in a backyard on Evelyn Drive.

• At 1:38 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, vandalism was reported at Banning Drive Line Service on E. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of graffiti on the building.

• At 10:53 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a vehicle was reported stolen from N. San Gorgonio.

• At 8:36 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a non-injury hit-and-run was reported on W. Nicolet.

• At 7:14 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, two large rattlesnakes were reported in a yard on Breckenridge Avenue.

• At 2:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a disturbing the peace call was made at Grove Avenue with the reporting party advising that a schizophrenic person hit their husband.

• At 12:47 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, vandalism was reported on W. Hays with the reporting party advising that an ex-boyfriend kicked their Acura TSX, causing damage.

• At 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a disturbing the peace call was made on Cherry with the reporting party advising that her ex-husband came to her residence, wrapped a phone charger cord around his wrist and stated, “I have to take someone out that I care about.”

• At 7:29 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a disturbing the peace call was made on N. Second Street with the reporting party advising that their son threw a computer at them.

• At 4:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a disturbing the peace call was made at Opportunity Village on E. Bryant with the reporting party advising that a Black man wearing a red hat and no shirt threw a large knife at them.

• At 3:42 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a disturbing the peace call was made at Rite Aide on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a Hispanic female in a black tank top and multi-colored shorts was involved in a verbal confrontation with the cashiers and refusing to leave.

• At 3:38 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a burglary was reported on W. Wilson with the reporting party advising that sometime over the weekend someone broke into a vacant residence and stole tools.

• At 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, an area check was requested for the wash west of the high school on W. Westward.

• At 1:01 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a disturbing the peace call was made at Set Free Thrift Store on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a Hispanic female in a flowery tube top and flowery shorts accusing the staff of stealing money from her bag and refusing to leave.

• At 10:16 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, an assault with a deadly weapon was reported on W. Wilson with the reporting party advising that a Black mane in a black vehicle hit their brother with the vehicle and pinned him to the fence.

• At 10:04 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a past residential burglary was reported on Nectar Drive with the reporting party advising that jewelry and a firearm were stolen.

• At 8:52 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a stolen vehicle was from a N. San Gorgonio resident with the reporting party advising that a U-Haul vehicle was stolen from the driveway during the night. The vehicle was showing as towed by the police department as evidence.

• At 8:48 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a disturbing the peace call was made on E. George with the reporting party advising that a cousin was outside acting aggressive and trying to kick in the door.

• At 8:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, vandalism to a mailbox and water meter was reported on Park Avenue.

• At 7:28 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, vandalism was reported on W. Nicolet with the reporting party advising that the windshield of her vehicle was broken overnight.

• At 6:22 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a disturbing the peace call was made on Meadow Lark Lane referring to cement trucks making noise.

• At 2:39 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a vehicle was reported stolen in E. Nicolet. The vehicle was repossessed.

• At 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, vandalism was reported on E. Nicolet with the reporting party advising that someone in a read shirt just smashed the window of their SUV and fled on foot.

• At 11:38 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, an area check was requested at Westward Terrace Apartments on W. Westward with the reporting party advising that a white male dressed in all black attempted to break into the rent box.

• At 11:17 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, an area check was requested at Field Jeo Loc on W. Lincoln in reference to heavy equipment working at night and making noise.

• At 9:37 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, a disturbing the peace call was made at Sunrise Mobile Home Park on W. Wilson with the reporting party advising that her sons were in a physical altercation and bleeding.

Redlands man found guilty of 2017 shooting spree

Redlands man found guilty of 2017 shooting spree

A San Bernardino County jury has found Kenneth Scott Welch of Redlands guilty of all crimes and allegations he was charged with as a result of a 2017 shooting spree in Rialto, Highland and Hesperia that left one victim dead, and three others injured.

Pennsylvania Avenue crossing progresses

Pennsylvania Avenue crossing progresses

Beaumont is progressing with improvments to Pennsylvania Avenue, approving measures to advance service agreements and designs to widen the street and eventually alter the grade so the street passes below the railroad crossing.

Banning Mayor Kyle Pingree announces pending resignation

Banning Mayor Kyle Pingree announces pending resignation

At the conclusion of the July 12 Banning city council meeting, Mayor Kyle Pingree announced that he would resign early from his position as of Aug. 31, and that his property has been listed for sale as he prepares to move out-of-state.