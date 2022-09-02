• At 7:46 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, an area check was requested for Canaan Church on S. Hargrave with the report of a white female in a white shirt walking in the middle of the street and standing on top of a van.
• At 3:22 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, an indecent exposure incident was reported at W. Williams and Eighth streets with the reporting party advising of a white female who poured water on her shirt and was flashing passing vehicles.
• At 12:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, vandalism was reported on Valley Drive with the reporting party advising that someone, possibly and ex-boyfriend, popped her rear tire.
• At 1:54 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, an area check was requested on W. Williams with the reporting party advising of a female walking in the middle of the roadway screaming that she was raped.
• At 1:07 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, a disturbing the peace call was made at Days Inn Motel on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a Hispanic male in a verbal confrontation at the front desk, frightening the desk clerk.
• At 12:41 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, an area check was requested on Valley Drive with the reporting party advising that she received texts and Facebook posts from a male claiming to be in front of her residence with a gun.
• At 9:38 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, a disturbing the peace call was made at Chevron on N. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising of a male in a silver SUV near the water pump who is scraping the paint off his vehicle. He had been told to leave twice and is refusing.
• At 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, an area check was requested on the 3700 block of W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of two subjects in the alleyway.
• At 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, a disturbing the peace call was made at Chevron on Eighth Street with the reporting party advising of a Hispanic male who is refusing to leave.
• At 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, a call for service was made at CalTrans on E. Ramsey with the report of a male down in a drainage ditch in front of the business.
• At 6:16 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, an area check was requested at N. Sunset and W. Wilson with report of Hispanic male walking around and stumbling.
• At 5:18 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, a past burglary was reported on S. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising that a white female broke in the their black Honda Accord by breaking the rear passenger window.
• At 4:09 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, criminal treats were reported on Bel Air Court with the reporting party advising that they received texts implying someone wanted to kill them.
• At 2:03 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, a disturbing the peace call was made on Valley Drive with the reporting party advising that an ex was knocking on her front door.
• At 2:08 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, a disturbing the peace call was made at Jack in the Box on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a white male in a gray shirt harassing two females in the parking lot.
• At 1:31 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, a vehicle burglary was reported at Walgreens on N. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising that an employee’s black Hyundai Electra was broken into, and it was captured on video.
• At 8:49 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, a vehicle burglary was reported at Albertson’s on S. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising of a red Honda Accord with a broken side window.
• At 4:50 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, a stolen vehicle was reported at Fourth and Williams with the reporting party advising that her Expedition and trailer were taken from in front of a friend’s residence. The keys had been left inside the vehicle.
• At 2:58 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, a disturbing the peace call was made on W. Wilson with the reporting party advising of a Black male in a blue shirt and black pants came onto the property acting as though he was going to do work.
• At 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, an area check was requested at Mountain Avenue Baptist Church on Mountain Avenue with the reporting party advising of a suspicious couple that appeared to be patrolling the area for the last couple of hours.
• At 11:40 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, a disturbing the peace call was made at Opportunity Village on E. Bryant with the reporting party advising of a male who was engaged in a verbal confrontation at the location and refusing to leave.
• At 10:14 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, an indecent exposure incident was reported at N. Sunset and W. Ramsey.
• At 9:28 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, vandalism was reported at an apartment building on North Third Street.
• At 7:44 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, a vehicle burglary was reported on W. Wilson advising that ear pods and football gear that had been taken from a silver Toyota Camry was tracked to the area of Oregon Trail and Wilson.
• At 6:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, on E. George a disturbing the peace call related to a previous call was made with the reporting party advising that the subjects have returned with a handgun.
• At 3:47 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, a disturbance was reported an a residence on E. George with the reporting party stating that her landlord came over, started an argument about having company over and attempted to assault her.
• At 3:27 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, vandalism was reported on N. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising of a female who attempted to make a fraudulent return and then began throwing items around the shore when her return was denied.
• At 3:12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, a disturbing the peace call was made at Chevron on N. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising of a female in a white SUV in a verbal confrontation with tow truck drivers and driving around the gas station with all her doors open.
• At 10:10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a disturbance was reported with the reporting party stating that her ex-boyfriend was following and threatening her.
• At 6:31 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, an area check was requested at Hobby Lobby on S. Highland Springs with the report of a white female in a black and blue dress who stole $150 worth of product.
• At 6:06 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, an area check was requested at Rio Ranch Market on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that a Hispanic transient female in a black bra and black shorts was in a physical altercation with a family in the parking lot.
• At 5:53 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a disturbing the peace call was made at Cruz Tire and Truck Services on E. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that an employee stole a tire and was refusing to give it back.
• At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, an area check was requested at Banning Donuts on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of someone in the street “acting crazy.”
• At 4:54 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a shoplifting was reported at Rite Aid on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that a Hispanic male in a tan shirt and blue jeans took two bottles of alcohol worth approximately $60.
• At 1:41 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, an animal call was made at an apartment building on N. Third Street with the reporting party advising that he was bitten on the left side of his stomach by a pit bull.
• At 1:13 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, an area check was requested on Park Avenue with the reporting party advising that the windshields of several vehicles in the area and around the park were smashed.
• At 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, vandalism was reported at the Hobby Lobby on S. Highland Springs with the reporting party stating that someone keyed her car.
• At 11:54 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a non-injury hit-and-run was reported at Chipotle on S. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising that their Honda Civic was hit while parked.
• At 11:35 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, an area check was requested at Walgreens on N. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising of two female transients in a physical altercation on the north side of the business.
• At 9:06 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a disturbing the peace call was made on E. Ramsey.
• At 5:48 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, an area check was requested at Angel Moroni Cottage Assisted Living on Sunrise Avenue with the reporting party advising that a gray Camaro pulled up and opened her mailbox.
• At 11:32 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a suspicious vehicle was reported parked on W. Wilson.
• At 10:44 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a disturbing the peace call was mad on N. Second Street with the reporting party advising that his ex-girlfriend arrived and was refusing to leave.
• At 10:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a disturbing the peace call was made on Fashion Way regarding a battery that occurred earlier.
• At 8:58 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a disturbing the peace call was made at Boys and Girls Club on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that a man in a silver sedan was at the property leaving trash all over the property and refusing to leave.
• At 2:54 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a non-injury hit-and-run was reported on E. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that she has video of a Toyota Solaro hitting her vehicle while it was in a parking lot.
• At 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a disturbing the peace call was made at Marshalls on S. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising of a 25-year-old white male who was bothering customers and refusing to leave.
• At 1:38 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a bobcat was reported in a backyard on Evelyn Drive.
• At 1:38 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, vandalism was reported at Banning Drive Line Service on E. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of graffiti on the building.
• At 10:53 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a vehicle was reported stolen from N. San Gorgonio.
• At 8:36 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a non-injury hit-and-run was reported on W. Nicolet.
• At 7:14 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, two large rattlesnakes were reported in a yard on Breckenridge Avenue.
• At 2:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a disturbing the peace call was made at Grove Avenue with the reporting party advising that a schizophrenic person hit their husband.
• At 12:47 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, vandalism was reported on W. Hays with the reporting party advising that an ex-boyfriend kicked their Acura TSX, causing damage.
• At 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a disturbing the peace call was made on Cherry with the reporting party advising that her ex-husband came to her residence, wrapped a phone charger cord around his wrist and stated, “I have to take someone out that I care about.”
• At 7:29 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a disturbing the peace call was made on N. Second Street with the reporting party advising that their son threw a computer at them.
• At 4:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a disturbing the peace call was made at Opportunity Village on E. Bryant with the reporting party advising that a Black man wearing a red hat and no shirt threw a large knife at them.
• At 3:42 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a disturbing the peace call was made at Rite Aide on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a Hispanic female in a black tank top and multi-colored shorts was involved in a verbal confrontation with the cashiers and refusing to leave.
• At 3:38 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a burglary was reported on W. Wilson with the reporting party advising that sometime over the weekend someone broke into a vacant residence and stole tools.
• At 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, an area check was requested for the wash west of the high school on W. Westward.
• At 1:01 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a disturbing the peace call was made at Set Free Thrift Store on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising of a Hispanic female in a flowery tube top and flowery shorts accusing the staff of stealing money from her bag and refusing to leave.
• At 10:16 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, an assault with a deadly weapon was reported on W. Wilson with the reporting party advising that a Black mane in a black vehicle hit their brother with the vehicle and pinned him to the fence.
• At 10:04 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a past residential burglary was reported on Nectar Drive with the reporting party advising that jewelry and a firearm were stolen.
• At 8:52 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a stolen vehicle was from a N. San Gorgonio resident with the reporting party advising that a U-Haul vehicle was stolen from the driveway during the night. The vehicle was showing as towed by the police department as evidence.
• At 8:48 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a disturbing the peace call was made on E. George with the reporting party advising that a cousin was outside acting aggressive and trying to kick in the door.
• At 8:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, vandalism to a mailbox and water meter was reported on Park Avenue.
• At 7:28 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, vandalism was reported on W. Nicolet with the reporting party advising that the windshield of her vehicle was broken overnight.
• At 6:22 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a disturbing the peace call was made on Meadow Lark Lane referring to cement trucks making noise.
• At 2:39 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a vehicle was reported stolen in E. Nicolet. The vehicle was repossessed.
• At 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, vandalism was reported on E. Nicolet with the reporting party advising that someone in a read shirt just smashed the window of their SUV and fled on foot.
• At 11:38 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, an area check was requested at Westward Terrace Apartments on W. Westward with the reporting party advising that a white male dressed in all black attempted to break into the rent box.
• At 11:17 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, an area check was requested at Field Jeo Loc on W. Lincoln in reference to heavy equipment working at night and making noise.
• At 9:37 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, a disturbing the peace call was made at Sunrise Mobile Home Park on W. Wilson with the reporting party advising that her sons were in a physical altercation and bleeding.
