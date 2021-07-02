At Banning’s June 22 city council meeting, City Clerk Marie Calderon swore in a dozen employees of the Banning Police Department.
Outlined here from left to right behind Chief Matt Hamner are: dispatcher Chanda Austin, a 2007 Banning High School alumna who served in the Air Force and studied biochemistry at MiraCosta College initially moved to Banning in 2002 when her parents bought Super Subs; dispatcher Sara Brock was her senior class vice president when she graduated 10th in her class from Banning High School in 2013, going on to earn her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Liberty University; officer Amritpal Sandhu started his law enforcement career in 2015 with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after earning his bachelor’s degree in justice studies; officer Alyssa Roebuck attended the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, where she was assigned to corrections, and was part of the department’s underwater search and recovery team; officer Nathan Montes served in the Marine Corps and graduated from the San Bernardino Valley College Police Academy in 2015, previously serving with the Brawley Police Department as a field training officer; officer Andy Vardanyan graduated from the Rio Hondo Police Academy and started his career with the Montebello Police Department; officer Kevin Termonfils previously worked as a deputy sheriff for the Marin County Sheriff’s Office; officer Angel Alaracon Garcia served with the Marine Corps and graduated from Moreno Valley College with an associate’s degree in administration of justice; officer Hannah Poulter grew up in Beaumont and graduated from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Academy in 2019; officer Mitchell Lara grew up in Chino and graduated high school in 2016, having been inspired to be a police officer since he was 12 years-old.
