Banning Mayor Kyle Pingree announces pending resignation

At the conclusion of the July 12 Banning city council meeting, Mayor Kyle Pingree announced that he would resign early from his position as of Aug. 31, and that his property has been listed for sale as he prepares to move out-of-state.
According to his employer at Banning-based Precision Material Handling, Pingree will be heading up a new division of the company as it seeks to expand in the Bullhead, Ariz. area.
Pingree, who represents District 2, has been instrumental in getting the city’s animal shelter up and running, and helping coordinate fundraising drag races in Banning.
He has been facing a potential recall, as disgruntled residents are collecting signatures for a petition for a recall vote.
Since his announcement was not on the council’s agenda, City Attorney Kevin Ennis recommended that the council demonstrate a finding of urgency to take action, and vote to allow it for discussion and action, which they complied.
Pingree was appointed to city council in winter of 2020 and retained his seat in the following general election, having run unopposed. The term for District 2 ends in 2024; whoever replaces him would serve roughly two years.
Pingree read from a brief statement, saying, “I will miss working with the great city staff and council, and hope I provided some value” of service during his time in office.
Ennis and City Manager Doug Schulze explained options for the council regarding timelines for either a special election or finding an appointee to replace him.
Cindy Barrington, a resident of District 2, told the council she was less concerned about incurring costs for a special election than having an appointee representing her, of whom she would have no say.
Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace motioned to find an appointee, seconded by Councilwoman Mary Hamlin; the council unanimously decided to float the position and discuss appointing Pingree’s replacement at their Aug. 23 meeting, minus a vote from Councilman David Happe, who was absent.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.