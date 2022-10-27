The Banning police department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Sunday night, Oct. 16, and is seeking information and surveillance video relating to the incident.
According to a police report, at 7:12 p.m. on Oct. 16 Banning police officers responded to the area of W. Wilson Street and Sims Street, regarding the report of a hit-and-run traffic collision. Officers arrived and located a 74-year-old Banning resident deceased as the result of being struck by a vehicle.
Witnesses reported that the male had been walking along the side of the roadway, when a white full-size truck or sport utility vehicle traveling westbound on Wilson Street struck him. The vehicle failed to stop after the collision and fled the scene westbound on W. Wilson Street.
Anyone with information related to this investigation, including potential video, is urged to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau, (951) 922-3170.
