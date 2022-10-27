The Banning police department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Sunday night, Oct. 16, and is seeking information and surveillance video relating to the incident.

According to a police report, at 7:12 p.m. on Oct. 16 Banning police officers responded to the area of W. Wilson Street and Sims Street, regarding the report of a hit-and-run traffic collision. Officers arrived and located a 74-year-old Banning resident deceased as the result of being struck by a vehicle.

Witnesses reported that the male had been walking along the side of the roadway, when a white full-size truck or sport utility vehicle traveling westbound on Wilson Street struck him. The vehicle failed to stop after the collision and fled the scene westbound on W. Wilson Street.

Anyone with information related to this investigation, including potential video, is urged to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau, (951) 922-3170.

0
0
0
3
1

Tags

More from this section

A symposium offers more sagacity for the water-wise

A symposium offers more sagacity for the water-wise

“Whiskey is for drinkin’, and water is for fightin’,” an adage that San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency board Vice President Mickey Valdivia used to kick off the PassEDA’s Sept. 15 water discussion hosted at Noble Creek Community Center in Beaumont.

Boys & Girls Clubs receive substantial grants

Boys & Girls Clubs receive substantial grants

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the San Gorgonio Pass (BGCSGP) has been awarded a few grants in recent weeks, from the Inland Empire Community Foundation, Bank of America and the Panda Cares Foundation.