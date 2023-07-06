Banning man charged for fentanyl murder

On June 22 the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office filed murder and felony child endangerment charges against a Banning man for the fentanyl poisoning death of a 15-year-old girl in January.
According to a Riverside County Sheriff’s Office press release, at 9:21 p.m. on Jan. 14 personnel from the Riverside Sheriff’s Cabazon Station were dispatched to a call of a missing juvenile in the 12400 block of Dailey Road in Banning. The reporting party stated her missing juvenile was possibly at the location.
Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased female in the backseat of a vehicle.
During the investigation, the female was identified as Faith Alaniz, the missing 15-year-old female. Investigator Hood from the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station assumed the investigation. The Coroner’s Bureau ultimately determined Alaniz died as a result of fentanyl poisoning, and the Riverside Sheriff’s Office Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit (ODIN) immediately assumed the case.
Over the next several months, the investigation was relentlessly worked, and investigators identified James Dailey, a 51-year-old resident of Banning, as the suspect responsible for Alaniz’s death. A Ramey warrant for murder was issued for Dailey.
On June 4 personnel from the Banning Police Department located Dailey and took him into custody without incident. Dailey was later booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning for murder.
On June 22 the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office filed murder and felony child endangerment charges, and an enhancement for causing death to a juvenile.
This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Investigator Hollingsworth at 951-955-1700.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind citizens of the dangers of illicit narcotics, many of which may contain fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times stronger than morphine and can cause death or serious bodily harm.
All arrested suspects are presumed innocent until prove guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.