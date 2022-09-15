On Friday, Sept. 2, the Banning Police Department arrested Robert Fredrick Lugrain, 54, for multiple charges of lewd acts with a child, closing a case originally reported in 2003.
According to a Banning Police Department press release, on March 11 a female adult reported to the department an inappropriate sexual relationship that began in 1999 and lasted several years, when she was between the ages of 11 and 15.
The victim alleged that she had been victimized several times over the course of several years and the assaults occurred in multiple states.
At the time of the alleged unlawful sex acts, Lugrain was between the ages of 30 to 35 years old, and a youth basketball coach.
According to the police department, when originally reported in 2003 the investigation went cold, when Lugrain was believed to have fled the state.
The Banning Police Department Detective Bureau worked with the updated report to continue the investigation and build the case against Lugrain. He was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, in the city of Banning.
The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office has filed the following charges against Lugrain: eight counts of lewd act with a child under 14, three counts of sodomy with a child under 14, three counts of oral copulation with child under the age of 14 and with a 10-year age difference, three counts of lewd act with child of 14/15, two counts of sodomy with child under the age of 16, two counts of oral copulation with a child under 16, contact with a minor to commit crime, arranging a meeting to commit a crime and furnishing alcohol to a minor.
