On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Banning Police Department, with the assistance of a California Highway Patrol aviation unit, arrested a convicted felon who was shooting an unregistered “ghost gun” in a Banning field.
According to a Banning Police Department press release, at 5:44 p.m. on Sept. 11 officers were dispatched to a report of a subject shooting a firearm within the city limits, in a field north of the 400 block of W. Indian School Lane, near several residences.
After arriving on scene, the officers were assisted by the CHP aviation unit and were able to safely detain the subject. He was identified as 25-year-old Sean Quezambra of Banning. During the investigation, officers located an unregistered Polymer 80 handgun and several rounds of ammunition.
It was discovered that Quezambra is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was later booked into Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on the following charges: carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and negligent discharge of a firearm.
