On Thursday, June 8, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested 35-year-old Banning resident Brian Marquez and charged him for elder abuse, grand theft and forgery.

According to a sheriff’s department press release, on March 22 department personnel at the Yucaipa station were notified a grand theft had occurred. According to the department, in February of 2023 the accuser hired Marquez to complete video camera work at his residence. The accuser said he paid Marquez by check for a portion of the completed work. The accuser later discovered he was missing several thousands of dollars from his bank account. He was also missing numerous checks from his checkbook and there were multiple electronic transfers out of his bank account. The missing checks appeared to have been forged and cashed by Marquez.

On June 8 deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Brian Marquez. Deputies also obtained and served a search warrant for Marquez' residence in Banning. He was arrested and booked at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino for financial elder abuse, grand theft and forgery. Marquez later posted bail and was released from custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Shelton of the Yucaipa Police Station at 909-918-2305. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME, or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at wetip.com.

