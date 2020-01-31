Banning High School responds to alleged threat

On Jan. 22 parents of Banning High School students were alerted via their ParentSquare messaging system that “alleged threats are under investigation” against the school, insisting that “At this time Banning PD has determined that there is no credible threat.”
That was shortly before 9 p.m., and the school insisted that additional security would be on campus the following day.
Earlier that day shortly before 5 p.m. parents were informed that “Today after school several students reported that a classmate has made threats against the campus,” and assured that precautionary measures were taking place.
“Student safety is our first priority,” the message from the district said.
A statement from the school district indicated that “Banning Unified and Banning PD worked collaboratively and was able to determine that both threats were not credible,” referring to a second “suspicious circumstance” that required the school to be on lockdown for one class period a day later.
According to Banning Police Department, the Jan. 22 threats “alleged that the male was going to bring a weapon to school to stab and shoot people,” and that officers “spoke to several students at the school who advised officers that they overheard another student” making those threats, though did not find anyone who mentioned a firearm or threats of a shooting,” and upon investigation, discovered that the student in question had already left campus.
“Officers responded to the student’s residence and spoke with the juvenile and his parents about the allegations,” the Police Department says, though “The student denied making any threats and a consent search was conducted. No weapons were located.”
