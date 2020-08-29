Banning Community Foundation (BCF) originated from the Banning Centennial Celebration Committee formed in 2011.
The committee raised $100,000 eight years ago; half of the monies were spent on festivities to celebrate the Banning Centennial, including a fireworks display on July 4, 2013, and culminated with a formal dinner at Morongo Casino.
The committee only used $50,000 for the Centennial Celebration.
The remaining $50,000 was invested with Inland Empire Community Foundation; with the goal to raise $100,000 or more for BCF to distribute funds from the dividends earned in the form of grants.
The principal will always remain $100,000 or more, this way BCF committee will be able to help the non-profit organizations in Banning in perpetuity.
Three events took place from 2013, the Mexican Folkloric Ballet at Nicolet Middle School Auditorium; Noche Flamenca at Banning Women’s Club; and the One Hundred People Who Care About Banning event also at Banning Women’s Club.
The committee was able to donate $1,000 to Dorothy Ramon Learning Center and the Banning Library, respectively.
As of today, the balance including the interest earned is $75,372.32.
BCF hopes to raise the remaining $25,000 in order to start helping the Banning non-profits in perpetuity.
They are asking Banning residents who are in a position to donate, to please send tax exempt donations to Inland Empire Community Foundation, 3700 Sixth St., Ste. 200, Riverside, 92501, writing in the memo part of the check, Banning Community Foundation.
The committee aims to improve the lives of Banning residents in many different ways.
Please consider joining the BCF family to continue supporting Banning non-profits in perpetuity.
New members of the Banning Community Foundation include Bill Bell, Jerry Searcy and Ernest Siva.
The present members are Jackie Atwood, Gae Rusk, and Rosa Y. Gascoigne.
For additional information, please contact Rosa Y. Gascoigne at rgascoigne@dc.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.