Several times residents have approached Banning City Council to express their concerns about their experiences in increasing rents.
Repeatedly, visitors to council meetings had voiced their hopes that the city would step in and impose rent control for those who are income adverse.
The city staff was hoping to resolve what can be a complex and onerous issue to implement, and had recommended that the city council would endorse AB 1035, the Mobile Home Affordability Act that was drafted by Democratic Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, which would prevent mobile home space rent from increasing more than 3 percent plus the percentage of change in cost of living, or 5 percent annually, whichever would be lower.
A hearing for Assembly Bill 1035 had not been scheduled, and was not agendized for the Assembly’s March 29 Housing and Community Development committee meeting.
According to City Manager Doug Schulze, 91 of 482 cities, along with nine counties throughout the state have mobile home rental control ordinances in place, and Riverside County has 80,251 mobile home lots — more than any other county in California, he said — of those, 30,308 are under the auspices of rent control.
Banning has 13 mobile home parks encompassing between one to 193 lots each, and a combined 935 spaces citywide.
City Councilman Reuben Gonzales expressed skepticism about the measure, considering that the Consumer Price Index was over 10 percent recently, and capping rent control could hamper owners of those parks in their struggle to absorb maintenance and upkeep costs.
He also pointed to the closure of seven mobile home parks in Yucaipa after rent control was imposed, since similar adverse results would mean that those struggling to pay rent would end up having no place to live at all.
Rent increases are “not something we look forward to,” Gonzales said, noting that he himself has been affected by a rent increase.
Councilman Rick Minjares wanted clarification as to whether the terms dictated the space the units sit upon, or rent of the units themselves.
According to Schulze’s translation, the bill only applies to rent, not ownership of the units.
Minjares said that usually when someone comes to live in a mobile home park, they must demonstrate that they are income-qualified to do so, and are aware of potential rent increases.
“This bill does not supersede what was on there before; it’s just padding to — in case there’s no ordinance in place — for that particular city or county,” Minjares said.
Councilwoman Sheri Flynn echoed similar sentiments, expressing concerns that the CPI, which in her estimation stood at roughly 9 percent as of the March 14 council meeting, explained that the highest rents locally are around $900 for new tenants, and that a 5 percent increase in a year would be $45 increase each month, whereas others would see increases between $30 to $35 a month at the current CPI rate.
“I don’t know if, the CPI is at 8 or 9 percent, if that’s enough to keep these parks up to par. They shouldn’t have a 5 percent cap; I think they should have more flexibility,” she said. “I don’t think that’s a huge increase.”
She was also worried that such parks that cater to low-income residents would be stripped of their ability to be maintained, or stay in business.
Schulze said that, regardless of whether there is a CPI adjustment or not, in order to keep up — or catch up — with CPI, park owners will forever have to automatically increase rents by 5 percent each year, and that while a 5 percent cap “seems to be a relatively low cap, considering when you have years of inflation like we do now.”
During a public comment portion of the meeting, a dozen people got up to voice concerns on both sides of the city’s decision as to whether or not to support the state assembly bill.
Mikki Schorza said that she represents senior mobile home parks around Banning.
“Under normal circumstances you don’t find mobile home rentals,” she said. “We buy the homes, we rent the space only. It’s not a question of people coming in and renting those mobile homes. We are owned by a company that paid an overpriced amount for our mobile home park. Now, because we have no rent control in Banning, we are paying not only our own property taxes we had to finance, but also their property taxes,” and that it’s not just rent that has been increasing, it’s their pass-through taxes as well, tacking on an additional $125 per month “over and above their 5 percent increase,” she said. “I find it ludicrous that this is even a conversation,” and pleaded with the city to work with their senior citizens, many who may be on fixed incomes. “Some of them aren’t even making $1,000 a month, and rent is going up $125 a month plus 5 percent.”
She later added that some residents have been renting spaces for more than 20 years and have retired since they previously income-qualified, and that such rent increases “truly affects them. It affects me. I retired only two years ago. I’m going to be fine. I’m fighting for these other people” who will have difficulty paying utilities if rent increases, motioning to supporters sitting behind her.
Mobile home park renter Dennis Webster directed comments to Councilwoman Flynn, wondering “Why do think that 5 percent isn’t enough on the CPI?”
Since it was a public hearing, while she wasn’t legally obligated to respond, Flynn explained that if the CPI hovers around 9 percent and continued for years, yet mobile home park owners were only allowed to increase their rents 5 percent a year, “I’m afraid that they’re going to either fold or not maintain the property, and that will hurt people more.”
“I think that you’re looking at it from the wrong perspective,” Webster replied. “You’re looking at it to protect the wrong people. You’re going to have a lot of retired people that are on fixed incomes that can’t afford it,” and admonished “We don’t want Banning to turn into Los Angeles — they wreck everything.”
(The city of Los Angeles has a mobile home park rent stabilization ordinance.)
Webster added that he came to the city from Orange County where he was paying $1,080 a month in space rent. “I’m happy out here, and I don’t want the city council to take away what we already got.”
A woman who identified herself as “Carla” refuted the idea that parks are at-risk of folding, claiming that her park was just bought “by a multi-billion company that owns parks all over this United States, so I don’t think they’re going to fold if we have rent control in our park.
Julie Paule a regional representative of the Western Manufactured Housing Communities Association, told the council that “It’s confusing for us that residents are approaching the city expressing concern that they can’t pay rents,” and explained that mobile homes fall under “market housing,” in which prospective residents are screened for income qualification before renting space, and have proven to be able to meet up to three times rent and living expenses and are able to meet rent accelerators.
While inflation has hit every sector of the economy, including costs to mobile home park owners, “It’s notable that not one increase we’ve found surpassed the change of CPI” last year. Last year, while inflation and social security increased 9 percent, rent increases were below the rate of inflation, according to Paule, and that in some cases, despite legal allowances to increase up to 9 percent, a couple of park owners — particularly during the pandemic — declined to follow suit.
Paule challenged the statistics and the doomsday scenarios outlined in AB 1035, and said that renters are not one step away from homelessness; that renters have a six-figure asset that distinguishes them from renters of apartments and rooms.
Robert Evans, a representative of MHET, or Manufactured Housing Educational Trust, which provides assistance to low-income mobile home park residents in non-rent-controlled jurisdictions, told the council that his organization assists low-income residents who have to spend 40 percent or more of their income on mortgage, rent and utilities through which park owners can give 10 percent rent credits to renters.
According to Evans, 1 to 2 percent of space renters qualify for their program, which is operated in Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. That number is low, he said, reiterating that renters have to be income-qualified, though through circumstances where a spouse or breadwinner passes away, encountered a medical issue, or simply lived beyond 90 years and are no longer able to meet their previous conditions.
“We don’t want to evict them, we don’t want to make them homeless,” Evans assured. “We want to help them, and that’s what we’re doing with the MHET Rental Assistance Program,” and that low-income residents can also receive assistance through the federal Section 8 low-income housing assistance program.
In 2007 when the city last conducted a study on rent control, there was at that time “no evidence of excessive rent in any individual mobile home park,” Evans said.
He pointed out that “mobile home parks are like little cities,” in which the owners and operators are charged with maintaining the streets and infrastructure and amenities. “That’s where you fall behind if you put a cap on it” and make owners and operators try to keep up with their increased costs due to inflation. “If that goes on for a long period of time, it’s hard to maintain a business,” he said.
Regional Park manager Sal Ortiz, who identified himself as a local mobile park manager and resident who has lived in mobile home parks since he was 8 years old.
“I’m here because of my customers, my residents who are dependent on me to provide them a habitable and safe environment they can call home,” he said. “We care about our residents. Although rent control may sound like a solution to my residents, it creates artificial constraints, and it denies my ability to generate enough income to keep with the costs of inflation or actual expenses of operating rental housing. Rent control does not effectively target or help those renters who need help.”
Rents are just over $630 a month at his park, and the park’s owners opted to not increase rent in 2020 due to COVID-19, and between 2021-23 rents then increased 6 percent a year, or $33, $33 and $36 a year, he said. “Rents in Banning are low, and there is no evidence of rents spiking or runaway rents. We believe the solutions are long-term leases” and options offered by MHET.
Mobile home park owners Rod Anderson and Art Nordquist also implored the city to not endorse a letter of support for AB 1035.
Flynn reminded citizens that the actions the council was taking would not specifically effect rent control in Banning, and reiterated that government involvement could cause some mobile home owners to leave the city and cause a bigger problem, and felt that it would be more appropriate for the city, rather than the state, to decide whether rent control in Banning is necessary.
Minjares acknowledged that “Most cities don’t get involved in rent control,” and pointed out that mobile home parks are not regulated by the city, and does not issue permits or inspect with what is currently under the auspices of state regulation, “And now the state is asking us to get involved. I don’t think it’s right. I do not want to be part of this letter of support, but keep in mind that this is still going to go through the legislative action” and Banning has no control over the state’s actions at that point.
Councilman Gonzales, who is executive director of the Banning Chamber of Commerce, also felt “governments shouldn’t really get involved in the free market and how we operate. The government should have less control. If it was 15, 20 percent” increases in rent, maybe then the city should intervene, Gonzales suggested.
“It’s not like we’re heartless. I don’t want you guys to feel like we’re not by your side, that we don’t care about you,” Gonzales said. “I’m sure we’re not going to be very loved for this kind of decision, but we want you to know that if you are struggling,” there are programs available.
Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace acknowledged that she is on fixed income and Section 8, and reiterated the help that MHET provides.
“I really researched this,” Wallace said, and has come to the conclusion that “rent control will hurt your city.”
“I do understand that when you’re on fixed income, you feel that you can’t do anything, but I’m in programs that help with utilities. I’ve never been rich, but there are programs” at the ready to provide assistance, Wallace said.
Gonzales motioned to reject the letter of support, seconded by Wallace, and supported by Minjares; Mayor Alberto Sanchez abstained.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
