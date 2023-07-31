Arson suspect arrested for Banning fire

The Cal Fire Law Enforcement team has arrested an arson suspect in its investigation of the 103-acre Sunset Fire, which threatened homes in the area of Mesa and Gilman streets in Banning the evening of Thursday, July 27.
According to a Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department press release, the fire was first reported 6:49 Thursday evening and, by 9:45 that evening, firefighters had stopped the fire’s rate of spread at 103 acres. The firefighters reached 70 percent containment by Friday morning and full containment Friday evening.
To protect the residential neighborhood just south of the fire, firefighters stationed their fire engines between the fire and the homes and dropped fire retardant on the first row of threatened homes.
There were no reported injuries or destroyed structures.
On Friday, July 28, Cal Fire announced that, through thorough investigation, arson was determined the cause of the fire.
Investigators identified Andre Cox as linked to the ignition of the fire and he was arrested at 12:15 a.m. on Friday.
Cox is facing charges of arson to a forestland, arson during a declared state of emergency, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Cal Fire expressed its gratitude toward the agencies that assisted in the rapid control of the fire, protection of threatened structures and investigation and apprehension of the arson suspect.
The department also asked that anyone with information relevant to this incident or any suspicious activity to contact Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department’s arson hotline at 800-633-2836.
