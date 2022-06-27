On Tuesday, June 21, the Beaumont Police Department arrested and charged two suspects for the murder of Leo Miguel DeLara, who was killed in a shooting on March 18, 2020.
According to a Beaumont Police Department press release, an 18-year-old male and Roberto Gutierrez, age 30, both from the city of Beaumont, were charged with murder and attempted murder in the March 18, 2020, homicide of Leo Miguel DeLara. At this time the 18-year-old’s information is being withheld since he was a juvenile at the time the crime was committed.
This case has been submitted to the Riverside County District Attorney’s office for prosecution. Solving the two-year-old case was helped by information provided by public witnesses and cooperation of several partnering law enforcement agencies, the release stated.
On March 18, 2020, at approximately 8:53 p.m. the Beaumont Police Department received a 911 call regarding a shooting at a residence in the 100 block of Myrl Drive. Officers arrived and located Leo Miguel DeLara and a female suffering from gunshot wounds. DeLara died at the scene and the female was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the release, witnesses reported seeing two subjects wearing dark hoodies leave the residence on foot. With very few leads to go on, Beaumont detectives spent a large amount of time completing a comprehensive homicide investigation. This included the identification and difficult work of locating people involved in the incident, as either witnesses or people of interest.
In January 2022, to draw attention to the continued investigation of the case, the department issued a press release looking for additional information or witnesses. From this, information was received from the public and detectives were able to put together sketches of two suspects, which assisted in efforts to identify the suspects and led officers to their arrest on Tuesday.
The Beaumont Police Department thanks the community and individuals who contributed leads and information that assisted in the solving of this case. The department also thanked its regional law enforcement partners for their assistance. Beaumont police detectives were greatly assisted by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office Gang Impact Team. The Gang Impact Team is staffed with investigators and agents from the Riverside District Attorney’s Office; Homeland Security Investigations; U.S. Border Patrol; California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations Special Services Unit; and detectives from the Hemet, Palm Springs, Corona, Beaumont, Cathedral City, Banning and Desert Hot Springs police departments.
“It is through the dedication and commitment of our staff and these partners that we were able to solve this homicide and give the family some long awaited answers,” the Beaumont Police Department stated in a press release.
