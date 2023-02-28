On Thursday, Feb. 23, Beaumont police officers arrested Nicolas Norman, 38 of Beaumont for attempted murder. He had been wanted on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, arson and torture since Feb. 3, after he allegedly doused his domestic partner in lighter fluid and set her on fire, according to a Beaumont Police Department press release.
Officers arrested Norman at 12:37 p.m. on Feb. 23 while responding to a tip that he was at his residence on the 600 block of Palo Alto Avenue.
Norman was transported to San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital for an evaluation for booking and transported to Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.
According to a police report, at 7:43 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, the department responded to a residence on the 36000 block of Olea Court for a welfare check. The reporting party told police a friend who reported that she had been doused with lighter fluid, lit on fire by her domestic partner and taken to a home in the Olivewood community contacted her.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim with serious burns over 30 percent of her body. After being evaluated by EMTs and Cal Fire it was determined she needed to be sent by air ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives from Beaumont Police Department responded to the location and assumed the investigation. Detectives identified Norman as the suspect and, at 6 that evening, served a search warrant at his Palo Alto Avenue residence, but he was not there. Further evidence associated with the attack was discovered while serving the warrant, according to a police report.
*Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
