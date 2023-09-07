On Monday, Sept. 4, Beaumont Police Department officers arrested a local resident for negligent discharge of a firearm after he reportedly fired several rounds while at a Willow Court home. There were no reported injuries.
According to a police department release, at 11:23 p.m. dispatch received a call reporting a domestic dispute between family members in the 700 block of Willow Court. Officers responded and determined the dispute was just verbal between family members and left the location.
Approximately an hour after the initial call, neighbors began calling to report gunfire was heard in the same area as the earlier call. As officers arrived additional gunfire was heard, so resources were directed to begin evacuating nearby residences. At this time the suspect came out of the garage and made contact with officers.
Officers conducted a safety sweep of the suspect’s residence and determined no one was injured inside the home, however several shell casings were located in the backyard. Officers checked with several neighbors to ensure they were safe and homes were free of any damage from gunfire. No injuries or property damage was reported.
The suspect, Steven Roman Dominguez, 37, was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm.
This case is still under investigation. Information can be provided to the on-duty watch commander at 951-769-8500 or reported anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.
