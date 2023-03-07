Loading a wash

Banning police arrested a Banning man for allegedly attempting to steal an appliance from a vacant Banning residence on Feb. 18.

 Photo courtesy of Banning Police Department

On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Banning Police Department arrested a Banning man for theft of appliances from a vacant residence.

According to a Banning Police Department press release, at approximately 11:08 a.m. Banning police officers were dispatched to a report of two males taking property from a vacant residence in the 300 block of Sims Street in the city of Banning.

Officers arrived and located a male and female at the residence. The subjects were attempting to load property into the back of a vehicle, according to the release. During the investigation it was discovered that the male, identified as 26-year-old Nicholas Easterling of Banning, was in the process of stealing appliances from the vacant residence. Easterling was arrested for burglary and booked into Larry Smith Correctional Facility.

0
1
2
0
1

Tags

More from this section

Banning murder suspect arrested

Banning murder suspect arrested

Banning police arrested Dorian Alexander Francisco, the suspect in a shooting that resulted in two deaths and an injury, when he turned himself into the Banning Police Department on Friday, Dec. 30.

Banning police seek murder suspect

Banning police seek murder suspect

The Banning Police Department is searching for a murder suspect following a shooting incident on W. Ramsey Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28, that resulted in two deaths and one injury.