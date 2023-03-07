On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Banning Police Department arrested a Banning man for theft of appliances from a vacant residence.
According to a Banning Police Department press release, at approximately 11:08 a.m. Banning police officers were dispatched to a report of two males taking property from a vacant residence in the 300 block of Sims Street in the city of Banning.
Officers arrived and located a male and female at the residence. The subjects were attempting to load property into the back of a vehicle, according to the release. During the investigation it was discovered that the male, identified as 26-year-old Nicholas Easterling of Banning, was in the process of stealing appliances from the vacant residence. Easterling was arrested for burglary and booked into Larry Smith Correctional Facility.
