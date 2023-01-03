On Dec. 1 the Banning Police Department arrested Ruben Rico Franco, 62, for the alleged sexual assault of a minor from 1995 to 1999.
According to a police department press release, the arrest culminates a thorough investigation that began with the report from an accuser made on Feb. 12, 2021.
The accuser reported that they had been sexually assaulted from the ages of 10 to 14 from 1995 to 1999.
The accuser advised that the alleged suspect was Franco (37 years old at the time of the crimes), who was a counselor at the victim’s school, the police reported.
Through investigation, detectives developed probable cause for an arrest warrant issued by the Riverside County Superior Court and they arrested Franco in the city of San Diego on Dec. 1.
Franco was booked into Smith Correctional Facility in Banning and is being held on $2 million bail. He has been charged with sexual intercourse with a child under 10, three counts of lewd act with a child under 14 with force, three counts of oral copulation with a child less than 14 and three counts of sexual penetration with bodily injury to a child under 14.
