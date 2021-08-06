Almost a year later, a reminder of how dangerous fire season is

When the rain came down on July 25, residents of Yucaipa’s North Bench and nearby mountain communities received a flash flood warning, one of the many unfortunate reminders of the catastrophic September 2020 El Dorado Fire. The El Dorado Fire unintentionally started by the gender reveal pyrotechnics stunt became a national story that continues in the media. Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr. and Angelina Renee Jimenez face 30 charges relating to the unintentional starting of the El Dorado Fire.
Grant Malinowski, Yucaipa fire chief, warned about the dangers of fire season.
“We are experiencing another year of drought and extreme fire conditions,” said Malinowski. “When multiple large fires are burning statewide, resources are spread thin, making the firefight that much more difficult. I urge all local residents to be diligent around potential sources that could start a vegetation fire and ensure that you have defensible space around your home.”
As of July 25, 2021, more than 7,200 firefighters are battling six wildfires. To date, more than 456,000 acres have burned due to wildfire. State, local, tribal and federal resources assigned to active wildfires include more than 150 crews, 652 fire engines and 134 water tenders.
For ways to prevent fires, visit the website, readyforwildfire.org.
Commented