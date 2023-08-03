Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department firefighters have gained full containment on the 95-acre Almond Fire in Cabazon as of Wednesday night, Aug. 2.
The wildfire was first reported at 11:44 p.m. Aug. 2 in the area of Bonita Avenue and Poplar Street. The fire was actually two fires in close proximity, one at 80 acres and the second at 15 acres.
According to a fire department report, four structures were destroyed and two additional structures damaged. Evacuation orders and road closures that had been issued during the incident have been lifted.
