A second portable restroom and laundry trailer has been ordered for Banning’s Opportunity Village, which provides temporary transitional housing for the previously homeless.
As part of its Sept. 13 city council’s consent agenda, the city approved funding to order a five-station, 23-foot shower, restroom and laundry trailer with a 750-gallon waste tank from Lake Wylie, SC-based Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC.
An additional $12,295 was included to add ADA access for a combined budget of $92,263, paid for by grants approved by Emergency Shelter Grant funds and city housing funds.
Once the facility arrives, Opportunity Village, which is on a cul-de-sac on Bryant Street, the location will have two portable trailer units, each with two toilets, a laundry room with two stackable washer and dryer units, and two shower stalls (four amenities for the two trailers combined), serving 40 clients.
All four restrooms will be accessible to residents of Opportunity Village seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
