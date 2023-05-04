In a joint investigation led by Riverside and San Bernardino county sheriff’s departments, 17 suspects were arrested for a series of cellular phone store robberies spanning seven months and three counties.
According to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, between October 2022 and April 2023, multiple take-over robberies of cellular phone stores occurred throughout Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties. The suspects in these robberies were responsible for the theft of over $500,000 in cellular phones, tablets and smart watches.
Multiple county and local law enforcement agencies coordinated a large-scale investigation into the series. In March of 2023, additional robberies occurred in Lake Elsinore and Jurupa Valley that led to the subsequent identification and arrest of several subjects. As additional information came to light, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office and San Bernardino Police Department were involved in multiple arrests related to the series.
As part of the investigation deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station Special Enforcement Team (SET), Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station Special Enforcement Team (SET), San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office (Rancho Cucamonga Station, Adelanto Station, Victorville Station) and San Bernardino Police Department served several search warrants in Adelanto, San Bernardino and Rialto related to the series. Stolen property from the robberies was recovered and returned to the owners.
During the investigation, 10 adults and seven juvenile suspects were arrested in multiple counties. The following adults were arrested during the investigation:
• Kei Kei Freeman, 24, of San Bernardino
• Elijah Anderson, 18, of Adelanto
• Rashaun Ramsey, 20, of Adelanto
• Gianni Fisher, 20, of Adelanto
• Brian Roman, 24, of Moreno Valley
• Eddie Thompson, 19, of Banning
• Kimonni Morgna, 19, of San Bernardino
• Charlesha Barnett, 23, of San Bernardino
• Kavana Rodriguez, 20, of Riverside
• Brandon Dybdahl, 23, of San Bernardino.
The investigation is ongoing, and the Jurupa Valley Station SET is asking anyone with additional information on this case to contact Deputy Morales at the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station by calling 951-955–2600 or Investigator Leone at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station SET by calling 951-245–3300.
As a reminder, “Community Policing” involves partnerships between law enforcement and community members. Business owners and residents are encouraged to report criminal activity directly to law enforcement by calling Sheriff’s Dispatch at 951-776-1099, or by calling 911 if the matter is an emergency. Criminal activity can also be reported through the We-Tip Crime Reporting Hotline, 909-987-5005.
