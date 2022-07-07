By PAUL PRADO
For Record Gazette
If you love to see fields of light and dark shades of purple, then the Lavender Festival at the 123 Farm and Highland Springs Ranch, in Cherry Valley, is your place to visit.
The farm is celebrating its 18th year of the Lavender Festival.
You will see fields of different types lavender in full bloom.
With the sounds of bees pollinating the flowers, visitors can enjoy a casual walk along carved dirt paths that have been created among the organic lavender fields.
Informational signs are posted along the way describing the different types of lavender, such as Gray Lady, Melissa, White Provence, Grosso and more.
If you are fortunate, you might see a tiger-swallowtail butterfly or monarch butterfly flitting among the purple flowers.
Molly Rha, an administrative assistant at the farm, was delighted with the public response to the festival this year.
“We are seeing over 500 people a day at the festival, with more attending on the weekends,” said Rha.
“The idea of the festival is to focus on our health and wellness and to reconnect with nature,” said Rha.
When visitors come to the festival, they can expect to find products made of lavender.
“Lavender has been known to relieve stress and calm the nervous system. People use the lavender essential oil to relax,” said Rha. “There are many physical health benefits to lavender as well.”
Rha encourages visitors to attend the festival during this time because the fields are filled with purple.
“If people come now, they can see that we are in full bloom,” said Rha. “In some of the areas, you will see other types of lavender that are pink or white.”
The festival offers a variety of shopping experiences for visitors such as the flower market, a master gardeners section, lavender crafts, live music and lavender infused foods and drinks.
“We offer lavender infused wine, tea and lattes in our main building,” said Rha. “You’ll have to try them. They are quite delicious.”
Near one of the lavender fields, there is a small stand where the ranch offers small bouquets of lavender that were freshly picked that morning.
Robert Pineda came from Riverside to experience the Lavender Festival.
“My son suggested that we visit the festival,” said Pineda. “My wife loves flowers, so we decided to come this year to see.
“She wants to see the lavender and possibly buy some of it and some flowers.”
Pineda came to the festival with his wife Ana.
Jim Wonkchinda drove from Arcadia to visit the Lavender Festival.
“My wife saw a sign on the 605 Freeway and wanted to come,” said Wonkchinda. “She wanted to see the different types of lavender that were offered and experience the smells they emit. We’re pretty excited to be here.”
With music playing throughout the complex, the lavender festival is a nice relaxing escape from the hustle and bustle of a busy week.
The festival started on May 6 and will run until July 31.
For ticket prices and more information about Lavender Festival, go to 123farm.com. 123 Farm is at 10600 Highland Springs Ave., in Cherry Valley.
