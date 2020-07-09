Latest COVID-19 facts

The California Department of Public Health today announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19.
California's positivity rate – a key indicator of community spread – is trending upward in the 14-day average.
Hospitalization rates are also trending upward in the 14-day average.
Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed, and the 7-day average more accurately describes trends in number of cases. The 7-day average number of new cases is 8,043 per day. The 7-day average from the week prior was 6,375. California has 296,499 confirmed cases to date.
There have been 5,078,434 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 82,259 tests over the prior 24-hour reporting period. As testing capacity continues to increase across the state, an increase in the number of positive cases has been expected – increasing the importance of positivity rates to find signs of community spread.
There have been 6,711 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Twenty-nine counties have indoor closure orders, including Riverside County.
