Residents of Rancho La Paz Mobile Home Park received a letter in February 2019 from the new owner, John Saunders, informing that their space rent would increase $300 a month starting June 1.
The 420 residents of the mobile home park, which borders the cities of Anaheim and Fullerton, cannot afford a 44 percent increase on their monthly space rent.
Most residents are seniors over the age of 70 on fixed incomes.
Many have been attending Fullerton and Anaheim city council meetings to try and convince their local government that they do not have the money for such an increase.
Their plight has caught the attention of KMET talk show host Vince Daniels, whose grandparents and parents used to live in the Orange County mobile home park.
Daniels, whose live broadcast airs from 9 to 11 a.m. on Fridays on AM 1490, decided to get involved in the story and hosted a two-hour program on July 19 inside the KMET radio station at Cherry Valley Realty, owned by Glenn Stull.
KMET broadcasts in the San Gorgonio Pass, including Banning, Beaumont, Cherry Valley and Cabazon.
Daniels said that Stull graciously gave him space inside of Cherry Valley Realty for his new broadcast home.
On this Friday morning, Jan Reed, another a KMET host, was Daniels’ co-host.
Among their guests were Beaumont city councilman Lloyd White, Calimesa city councilman Larry Lewis, Anaheim city councilman Jose Moreno, Rancho La Paz residents Lupe Ramirez and Cheryl Moi, and La Mirada-based Golden State Manufactured Home Owners League vice-president Tim Sheahan.
Daniels told listeners that these types of rent increases can reach the Inland Empire.
“You don’t think it’s happening here in the Inland Empire? You’re mistaken. Believe me. It’s coming folks,” Daniels declared at the beginning of the broadcast.
Before the live broadcast last Friday morning, Moi and Ramirez talked about their battles with Saunders and the rent increase affecting 145 Fullerton residents and 275 Anaheim residents.
A flood channel divides the mobile home park.
Moi has lived at Rancho La Paz for 19 years; Ramirez five years. When the residents received their letters from Saunders on Feb. 28, they formed a homeowners association in March, selecting Ramirez as president.
Since then Moi and Ramirez and hundreds of residents have been attending the Anaheim and Fullerton city council meetings.
They are vocal about the rate increases, which for Fullerton go from $705 to $1,100, and in Anaheim from $680 to $1,000.
Reportedly, Saunders met with the residents and extended the rent increase until Oct. 1.
During the broadcast, Daniels said that he believes the Rancho La Paz residents are victims of rent gouging.
They have to stand up for themselves, but they have challenges ahead.
“If you’re going to fight this, you have to go to two different city council meetings in two different towns, both Anaheim and Fullerton. I’ve never heard of such a thing,” Daniels said.
Saunders bought Rancho La Paz for $86 million.
Daniels reminisced about living at Rancho La Paz over a period of 18 years, off and on, living with grandparents and parents.
These were storybook homes, where people created memories with their families, Daniels said.
His first guest was Anaheim city councilman Jose Moreno, who talked about Assembly Bill 1482, which is aimed more at apartments than mobile homes.
Rents cannot be increased more than 7 percent, Moreno said.
“It doesn’t sound like it helps the mobile home dwellers,” Daniels said.
Moreno, an Anaheim councilmember who participated by phone, said that the Fullerton city council has been more receptive to the Rancho La Paz residents’ needs.
Fullerton is supposed to have an ordinance ready in August that would give residents a six-month moratorium before the rent increase.
Moreno acknowledged that Anaheim city council has not been supportive.
It came out during the broadcast that Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu serves on different boards with Saunders, who also contributed to the campaign re-election of three Anaheim council members.
Daniels asked Moreno what would happen to the Anaheim residents of Rancho La Paz if Fullerton city council gives its ok.
“Our mayor, Harry Sidhu, doesn’t care,” said Lupe Ramirez.
It was said that Saunders has promised the residents that no one would be displaced by the rent increase.
But it also was mentioned that another mobile home park he bought called Shorecliff in Huntington Beach meant that 135 residents had to move because they could not afford the rent increase.
They were given $5,000 in severance and some elderly residents were living in a library or a bus because they lost their home.
Moreno said it is sad when the public puts in faith in its local leaders, trusting that they will look out for them when that is not always the case.
Richard Odegaard, a Rancho La Paz resident on the Fullerton side, called into the show to express his concerns.
“In six years, the rent will more than double. I don’t think that anyone’s social security or pension has doubled. People can’t afford a rent increase,” said Odegaard, who is not yet 70.
He estimates that his space rent will increase from $705 to $1,486 in the next six years.
Co-host Reed, a Beaumont resident, said she loves living in Beaumont and is proud of what Lloyd White has done for the community.
White, who is a candidate for State Sen. Mike Morrell’s office, said that Beaumont is not immune from challenges, especially since the city hall raid by the FBI and the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office in 2014.
“The last five years has been quite an adventure for me as well as the entire city of Beaumont,” White said.
White was asked what he would do as a state senator to solve this crisis.
It was acknowledged that single-family homes are less affordable today in Beaumont and throughout the state, White said.
He did say that he was learning a lot about the mobile home controversy and the impact on Fullerton and Anaheim and what it could do to Beaumont.
White said that AB 1482 addresses rent control for apartment owners more so than mobile home owners.
Beaumont has seen its fair share of residents wanting to stop development, White said. The answer lies in each community.
“It needs to be more local control and less state control,” White said.
Decisions about mobile home rent increases have to be decided by city councils, who represent their communities.
White said that he has found that many Beaumont residents work in Orange County and the Inland Empire.
They move to Beaumont because they can afford to live here, White said.
Ramirez said that Anaheim City Council does not want to solve the issue, but rather let the state legislature make decisions about the mobile home increases.
Ramirez said that when she moved into Rancho La Paz five years ago, there were three homes for sale.
Today, there are 42, she said.
When the rent increases by $100, the homeowners lose $10,000 in equity.
Calimesa Councilman Larry Smith has seen what rent increases can do to mobile home owners in his city.
“What is happening in Fullerton and Anaheim could happen in Calimesa and Beaumont,” Smith said.
White said that Beaumont and Calimesa are divided by one road right now.
He said he needs to address the issue even if he is running for a higher office.
“I can’t be careful,” White said. “I have to speak the way I feel. I think this is wrong.”
Calimesa’s Smith said that his city council colleagues have to rely on their city attorney to ensure that they are not committing any conflict of interest on certain city matters.
The public also has to question its elected officials because that is their responsibility as citizens to keep the mayor and council ethical in how they handle city issues, Smith said.
Tim Sheahan, vice-president of Zone 5 for the Golden State Manufactured Home Owners League, provided a perspective for everyone. He is an advocate for mobile home owners in Riverside, Imperial and San Diego counties.
Sheahan said that seniors should not have to worry about losing their homes and that these homeowners have a strong emotional investment in their communities.
Smith, like others, wondered if this is elder abuse. These residents have worked a long time and now have to worry about losing their long-term investment.
Smith is ready to ensure that his residents are well taken care of.
He remembers when Rancho Calimesa Mobile Home Ranch homeowners faced a $219 a month rent increase. The city stepped in and stopped the rent increase.
Rancho La Paz has him thinking about what he can do to protect his community again.
Smith said he is a senior citizen and can relate to the fear of the residents at Rancho La Paz.“If this comes to my town, I’m going to do everything in my power to fight and battle for my senior citizens,’’ he said. “They deserve better than this.”
