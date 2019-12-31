Kids Cheer All Year thanks to Morongo

Holiday joy and excitement ruled the day as more than 3,000 disadvantaged children from across Southern California took part Monday in the annual Christmas Cheer All Year Shopping Spree sponsored by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians.
“Morongo is excited to be celebrating our 10th year of partnership with Christmas Cheer All Year as we have worked together to bring holiday joy to tens of thousands of children who otherwise might not have received any presents,” said Morongo Tribal Chairman Robert Martin. “Nothing compares to seeing the smile on a happy child’s face during the holidays.”
Throughout the morning, children from across Southern California emerged from the Target Store in Rancho Cucamonga, happily clutching superhero action figures, dolls, stuffed animals, Lego sets, soccer balls, books, board games and other toys that they selected during the three-hour shopping spree.
“This was a wish come true,” said 13-year-old Gabe Silva of Banning as he held a shoe-box sized container of Yu-Gi-Oh cards. “I could come in and shop for the stuff I really wanted.”
His mother, Lisa Silva, said the shopping spree was an amazing experience for all the children. “It’s really nice to see them just enjoy the moment.”
Luis Camacho, 11, of San Bernardino agreed as he happily clutched several new books, including the latest installment in the Magic Tree House series. “This was amazing,” he proclaimed.
Rick Lozano, founder of Christmas Cheer All Year and a longtime Fox 11 News journalist, said Morongo’s ongoing support helps ensure children enjoy the holidays.
“Morongo has been a blessing to us as the title sponsor of Christmas Cheer All Year for the last 10 years, and we can’t thank the tribe enough for providing $1 million to support kids,” Lozano said. “The tribe’s generosity continues to make a huge difference in the lives of underprivileged children and their families.”
Children who took part in the shopping spree were selected by local nonprofit organizations, including 600 children from Banning, Beaumont, Cabazon and across the San Gorgonio Pass.
Over the past five years, the Morongo Band of Mission Indians has contributed more than $5 million to support communities and nonprofit organizations that strengthen lives across Southern California.
Over the past decade Morongo has given $1 million to the nonprofit, resulting in more than 35,000 children in need being treated to a free holiday shopping spree.
