Visible signs of wear and tear, as weeds creep up through cracks along the runway at Banning Municipal Airport was impetus enough for the city to approve FAA funding for improvements, despite the city’s intention of eventually closing it down.
Two projects — the design and, separately, the construction — of runway rehabilitation were unanimously approved at the Jan. 28 city council meeting.
For the majority of those $645,000 in costs, the city is eligible for matching funds.
Lured by potential for commercial developers to provide more lucrative revenue-producing opportunities on its 186 acres, the city has expressed a desire to attract warehouse operators and logistics centers that could take advantage of nearby freeway access.
Although Skydive West Coast tandem parachute jumpers number nearly 60 customers a day as the company, which operates a school at the airport, heads into its busier summer season the number of private, recreational and general aviation pilots using the airport has declined through the years.
In 2019, there were 1,252 landings and takeoffs at Banning Municipal Airport according to Public Works Director Art Vela, with 30 of its 53 hangars on site being leased that are functional (23 hangars are not available due to dilapidated conditions).
According to airport attendant Mike Lopez, pilots from other airports prefer to lease hangars in Banning because rent is cheaper: $349.75 a month for a 55 ft.-long, 45 feet deep and 16.5 feet high for the larger hangars, which Lopez claims rents are “five times higher in Palm Springs, where their rents go up quarterly.”
In 2017 the Record Gazette reported that there had been 1,324 flight operations in Banning, down from 4,674 in 2010 when a recession began.
That year, it was reported that the airport’s operations barely broke even, with a then-projected operating budget of $136,285 in expenditures and $138,750 in revenue.
Lopez says that during his 30 years of employment there, over time his hours have dwindled from 40 hours a week to 29 hours a week, and some time ago they let go of their weekend attendant.
He says he was told that hours were cut “due to Obamacare.”
According to Diamond Bar-based consultant HdL, which conducted a study for the city, “The highest and best uses for the airport, now or in the future, doesn’t appear to be operating it as a municipal airport,” citing declining general aviation use nationally. “Given its location and adjacent land uses, along with mid to near-term market conditions, any redevelopment possibility of the airport should focus on future land use for industrial development, which could include users such as distribution, logistics, e-commerce, and light manufacturing.”
Banning city council’s decision to approve rehabilitation projects keeps the airport in the FAA’s “good graces,” Councilman Art Welch explained.
Vela agreed.
“The timing of closing the airport is unknown,” Vela said. “It could take a couple of years to a decade. We just don’t know. We’re hoping it happens sooner than later. In the meantime, we still have an airport to operate. It’s in our best interest to make sure the runways are safe for pilots to land and take off.
During a Nov. 12, 2013 workshop, Banning’s city council was told by David Cushing, manager of the Los Angeles Airports District Office, that if Banning were to attempt to close its airport, there are a number of things to consider: for one, the city would have to prove that closing an airport — and providing one less venue for air traffic — would be in the Federal Aviation Administration’s best interest; also, all grants and funding provided to the airport would have to be paid back by the city, to the tune of at least $2.5 million; and, the city would have to pay additional funds to the FAA in order to have air traffic directed to other airports, which would require a feasibility study that the city would have to pay for.
“Airports that accept federal AIP grants agree to keep the airport open for at least 20 years following the receipt of the most recent grant, and Banning last received a grant in 2015 in the amount of $127,170 for installing airfield guidance signs, and removing obstructions,” Ian Gregor, public affairs manager for the FAA Pacific Division, said in an interview in 2017.
Based on that alone, the airport would have to remain open until 2035.
The airport also becomes home base during events like natural disasters and wildfires when public agencies and firefighting organizations practically take over the airport.
Based on current conditions, City Manager Doug Schulze told the Record Gazette after the Jan. 28 meeting that the city has been working to implement the city council’s desire to “aggressively pursue closure of the airport,” which he contends may require legislative action. “There is no known timeframe for any legislative action to occur,” and points out that repayment of grants is dependent upon variables such as legislation.
According to Schulze, “In most cases, closures require the municipality to pay the cost of relocating based aircraft to another airport,” and that the city only has roughly 15 such aircraft that would render those costs to be relatively insignificant to the city, he said.
Further, if the city closed the airport today, Schulze said that the city would only owe about $1 million to the FAA, with the amount decreasing every year.
If a developer becomes involved, wanting to demolish buildings and put up a logistics center, they would pay part of the cost as part of that land acquisition, Schulze explained.
The funds approved Jan. 28 would be amortized over a period of five years.
For the funding of the design phase, which would take place this year, $40,500 would come from the FAA, $2,025 from Caltrans, and $2,475 would be contributed by the city.
In 2021 when construction is to take place, of the $600,000 cost the FAA would provide $540,000, the state $27,000, and the city would kick in $33,000.
According to Vela: since the FAA funds are amortized over five years, if the airport were to close after five years, none of the funds would have to be repaid to the FAA; if the city happened to close the airport in three years, only the two years left of funds that were amortized would have to be paid back.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.