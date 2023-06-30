On Tuesday, June 20, the Beaumont City Council recognized the retirement of K9 Mila from service with the Beaumont Police Department.
K9 Mila, a Dutch shepherd, joined the Beaumont Police Department in June 2016. She was paired with her handler Corporal Ryan Brieda, and together they established the Beaumont Police Department K9 Program. In 2016, the Beaumont Police Department purchased K9 Mila with donations provided by the community and she has been a fixture within the community during her time with the Department.
For the past seven years, K9 Mila has served as a dual-purpose police dog, specializing in drug interdiction and tracking. Throughout her career, Mila has demonstrated exceptional dedication and unwavering commitment to the safety and well being of our community. Mila's relentless efforts have resulted in the seizure of thousands of pounds of illicit drugs, helping to dismantle countless drug operations in our area, she has assisted in the tracking of multiple missing persons and has been a valuable resource to our regional, state and federal law enforcement agencies with her assistance in sophisticated narcotic and money-laundering investigations.
Throughout her service, she has been responsible for the seizure of over $52 million in illicit drugs, including:
• 7,341 pounds of marijuana
• 4,200 pounds of methamphetamine
• 500 pounds of cocaine
• 47 pounds of heroin
• 165 pounds of fentanyl powder
• 378,000 fentanyl pills
• 15,000 ecstasy pills
• More than $6.1 million in U.S. Currency.
After seven years of tireless service to our community, it is time for K9 Mila to retire and enjoy time at home with her family. K9 Mila will live out the rest of her days with Brieda and his family.
“We want to acknowledge the invaluable service K9 Mila and Brieda have provided to our community. Mila's contributions will be remembered and celebrated for years to come,” the department stated in a press release. “We will miss her, but we wish her all of the best in retirement!”
The Beaumont Police Department K9 Program has a second canine, K9 Murph, who joined the Department in 2022. K9 Murph, his handler Officer Crews and a third K9 and handler, who are set to join the team this summer, will continue the work in Mila's absence.
“We are proud of our K9 Program and look forward to continuing our ‘Commitment to Community’ with the service of these extraordinary police dogs,” the department stated.
The department put together a video with some of the moments from Mila's career. It can be viewed on at youtube.com/watch?v=Q8RE4Hu1_wU.
