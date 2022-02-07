On Feb. 1 around 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of
West Ramsey Street in Banning in response to an armed robbery.
Officers checked the area for suspects and located three subjects in the 2200 block of West Nicolet Street who matched descriptions provided by the witness, leading to the arrest of two juvenile suspects.
The suspects were booked into Riverside Juvenile Hall for armed robbery and
assault with a deadly weapon.
Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in-
regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
