As hospitals begin to assess what their “new normal” will be post-COVID-19 pandemic, potential patients and those who have been holding off on elective (not critically life-saving) surgeries are encouraged to visit emergency departments.
During San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital’s board meeting on April 6, CEO Steve Barron told his officers during an update “The surge has subsided, more things will be opening up. An issue we’re facing now is lower than regular ED volume. We’re right in the middle of trying to do our budgets and it’s hard to do assumptions without knowing the new normal. Things on the COVID front look pretty good; nobody knows if another surge will be coming, but I don’t think it will be anything like we had in November.”
According to Barron, “General surgeons are starting to do more surgeries. ED volume was down 20 percent” last month — typical of emergency rooms throughout Southern California, he said. “We’ll assume volume will still be lower than it was before COVID hit” for the next few months, “but it’s absolutely safe to come back to the hospital. People should do that. We highly encourage friends and family to use the ED,” Barron said.
Top-notch specialty coverage is being expanded, from orthopedics and neurology to urology to psychiatry.
“We’ve made a lot of progress,” in terms of the hospital’s fiscal health, now that revenues are finally being realized as billing for services during a surge in COVID-19 cases soared last fall and winter.
“Our priorities are to get back on track, figure out what our new normal business is and start building back our ED volume and get our numbers back where they need to be,” Barron said.
Board member Dennis Tankersly brought up the idea of working with Beaver Medical Group to find a way to promote the safe return of the public to the area’s ED and let them know it’s safe to come to hospitals for elective surgeries.
Barron is expected to meet with representatives from that organization and promised to bring up the idea of cross promotion.
According to Barron, 140 of their 650 staff have not received vaccinations for the coronavirus, though the hospital has offered vaccinations to all staff members who wished to receive them.
