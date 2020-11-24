Beaumont Police Department received a call about a man brandishing a knife at a business in the 400 block of E. 6th Street.
Beaumont and California Highway Patrol officers arrived and contacted a man in the intersection of 6th Street and Beaumont Avenue armed with two large knives.
The suspect advanced toward the officers and an officer-involved shooting occurred. Officers attempted life-saving measures on the suspect, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The Beaumont Police Department requested the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to conduct an independent investigation.
The Sheriff's Department has assumed the investigation.
The identity of the suspect was withheld, pending the investigation and notification of next of kin.
Per Beaumont Police Department's policy, the officers, who have not been identified, have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff Department's Force Investigation Detail, Master Investigator Gomez at (951) 955-2777.
