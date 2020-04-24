Just a week ago the Riverside University Health System, which is the county’s public health agency, had reported 90 cases of COVID-19 in Banning.
By Wednesday those numbers had dropped to 19, with one confirmed death.
That reflects the county’s removal of cases at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in order to consolidate all cases at all five county jails into a separate line item depicting 127 coronavirus cases pertaining to inmates and altogether, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Citing privacy laws, the county and the Sheriff’s Department do not report specifically which jails are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, and the Record Gazette cannot confirm how many cases are confined to the jail on the outskirts of Banning.
A growing number of inmates and their families at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning have reached out to share their observations and experiences related to COVID-19 in the jails.
The Sheriff’s Department says it is abiding by all CDC guidelines when it comes to managing COVID-19 at the county jails.
Christal Bailey of Hemet keeps a handwritten record of her correspondences and calls with her 36 year-old son Willie Louies Thomas Jr, who was charged with felony robbery and awaiting a court hearing on his involvement in a murder.
On March 28 in a 58-second call, Thomas told Bailey that he did not feel well, and had a fever of at least 102, and that his “body hurt so bad he can’t even get off the bunk and that his head was hurting and he didn’t even want to blink.”
The morning of April 8 Bailey received a call from Thomas letting her know that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and that “they moved me again with someone else, and they are not giving me the meds … they just keep trying to give (psychotropic) meds. I told them I need Pepto Bismol for stomach” and that he had “a bleeding ulcer really bad.”
In a conversation with him April 13, Bailey was told that his lungs “hurt really bad,” and that she could hear it in his voice, and he told her that the only thing he had been given was Tylenol.
Also on April 13, Lisa Matus of Banning informed the Record Gazette “My sons are in two different locations in the jail,” and that “One of them is now quarantined with fellow inmates,” referring to 20 year-old Raymond Emilio Paul, who was booked for felony robbery and attempted murder in June 2018.
Matus says that Raymond had informed her that he has a cough and was “overall not feeling well,” and his cellmate, who has asthma, also was coughing incessantly.
“They’re being told by the nurse that they’re not doing testing” for the coronavirus at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility.
Other inmates and their families also make that claim.
Jail spokesman Sgt. Albert Martinez says that “Inmates are tested by medical” at the facility’s discretion. “If an inmate is symptomatic, they are tested.”
Inmates requiring critical care are transported to a local hospital where there is a secure ward, Martinez says.
According to Matus “The exposure of the inmates and deputies to COVID-19 could have been prevented if safety measures were put into place.”
Martinez says that inmates “are regularly provided with sanitation and cleaning supplies which meet the CDC guidelines,” which essentially comes down to soap and water, and hand sanitizer where permissible.
John Anthony Ornelas is serving time for charges related to armed robbery and murder. He claims that, although inmates are aware bleach is available at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, he claims it is not being supplied to inmates.
Sgt. Martinez elaborates: “If an inmate requests, we would put bleach on a towel and hand it to them” and give the inmate a few minutes under close supervision to wipe down their cell; “or we’d have the prisoner step out of the cell while a staff member uses a mop with bleach” to sanitize the floor.
Providing that access to bleach, Martinez says, is not outlined in the CDC guidelines, but jail personnel understand its necessity.
Matus reports that her sons dispute the Sheriff’s Department’s claims. She says that she has had to order bar soap for them (she explains that jails charge inmates for personal supplies). According to her, the soap she provides is the extent of the cleaning supplies her sons are given access to.
She said that inmates are given a day each week to access laundry facilities; one of her sons, thinking he would be doing laundry that day, used his sheets and towels to try and clean his cell.
He was told by jail personnel that his actions were prohibited, and as a consequence was not allowed to do laundry that week.
Sandi Murry’s son Anthony James Chagolla, awaiting trial on murder charges, says that Chagolla ended up being tested for COVID-19, and though his fever broke, he reports that he’s afraid he could become infected again, since he was in what she referred to as Unit 15 with other infected inmates.
As there are a lot of moving parts to the county system, John Hall, public information officer for Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin’s office, says “We cannot speak to the operational procedures in the jail; however, the district attorney’s office has been working diligently with our criminal justice partners at the Sheriff’s Department, the Public Defender’s office, the Conflict Defense Panels and the courts to limit any unnecessary exposure to COVID-19 — while promoting public safety and protecting the rights of victims of crime.”
Hall explains that the DA’s office is helping to notify victims of cases where inmates become eligible for temporary emergency bail under the latest policies, and giving them opportunity to have input to the court.
Other measures being taken by the district attorney’s office includes delaying the filing of new cases charging low level offenses; directing prosecutors not to request that defendants be remanded for probation or parole violations on non-violent and non-serious crimes, unless the defendant has demonstrated that he or she is a danger to the community; recommending that prosecutors use guidelines allowing law enforcement officers to testify about witness statements during preliminary hearings to try to reduce the number of civilian witnesses coming to courthouses during the pandemic; advising prosecutors to avoid objecting to the continuance of felony matters, unless it is necessary to prevent a serious case from being dismissed, and to reach agreements where possible to take statutory time waivers in order to set out jury trial dates for an extended time period for those defendants who are out of custody; and directing prosecutors to temporarily suspend or extend pending due dates for a defendant to complete their diversion program and/or court-mandated classes and/or community service hours, including work done through the California Department of Transportation, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Work Release Program.
Two Riverside County sheriff’s deputies have died due to COVID-19; one was assigned to the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, and the other worked for Sheriff’s Administration.
Jose Arballo, spokesman for the County Public Health department, says that cases of employees of the jail system who come down with the coronavirus are counted by their hometowns, not the cities and facilities where they work.
As of Wednesday, the county had also reported 96 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Beaumont resulting so far in four deaths; two cases and one death in Cabazon; five cases and one death in Cherry Valley.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
