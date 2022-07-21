On July 10, the Yucaipa Equestrian Center hosted a Stop the Bleed workshop to help train the public in emergency blood-stopping techniques.
The workshop was conducted by Wendy McEuen, a trauma outreach and injury prevention coordinator at Riverside Community Hospital.
“Today is about teaching non-medical people what to do in the event of a life bleeding emergency,” said McEuen.
McEuen stated that the techniques the class learned can be used in a home injury, a motor vehicle collision or some type of mass casualty event.
“This type of class will teach how to control bleeding until first responders arrive, or until you can get the person to the hospital,” said McEuen.
McEuen is a registered nurse, and she holds a Master’s of Science in Nursing.
She is also board member for the Yucaipa Equestrian Center.
McEuen felt that this type of community class was important.
“The center decided that we wanted to offer more community classes,” said McEuen. “We have a good venue to conduct the classes, and we realized that there aren’t many community classes being offered.”
Attendees came from as far as Palm Springs, Pomona and Escondido.
McEuen registers her classes on stopthebleed.org thereby reaching people from throughout the South Land.
A PowerPoint presentation was given on how to apply pressure to wounds and how to administer pressure packing.
In the class, McEuen covered the A, B, Cs of rendering aid.
A-Alert 911. Provide your location. B-Find the source of the bleeding. and C-apply compression.
After the in-class instruction, McEuen took the class outside and provided hands-on instruction using the different tourniquets.
“We were excited that 25 people registered to attend,” said McEuen. “It looks like we had a few more than expected. I was registering people at the last minute.”
Violeta Montes drove from Pomona to take the class.
“I’m a teacher at San Gorgonio High School, and you never know when you might need to use what she is showing us,” said Montes. “My brother is a first responder, and he suggested that I take the class.”
“I found out about this class on the Stop the Bleed website,” said Banning resident Yvonne Gaytan. “I think this class is important, especially with the way things are going nowadays at schools and at large events.
“You just never know. I’m glad I came here. I learned a lot.”
Banning resident Martha Vigil was happy that she attended.
“Knowing this information, I can help others in an emergency,” said Vigil. “As a community, we can take care of each other.”
Consuelo Jacinto came with her family from Highland.
“This is an important class,” said Jacinto. “Now my family will know what to do if there is an emergency.”
Dru Hall drove in from Palm Springs to learn about how to stop someone from bleeding.
“I work in a floral shop, and we have a lot of sharp tools,” said Hall. “I want to be informed. I don’t want to freeze. I want to be able to do something.”
Jim Butler is the president of the equestrian center.
He was glad that so many people showed up to the class.
“Today’s class was definitely a success,” said Butler. “We had a full house, and that’s great.”
Butler said that the equestrian center is striving to be an educational center as well.
“We like providing these types of classes to the public and to our equestrian friends,” Butler said. “There are a lot of people that ride on trails. Learning what was taught today could easily save someone’s life.”
McEuen noted that the idea for this type of class is a result of an active shooting event.
“While these techniques are used in major events, you can easily use them at home or camping, should the need arise,” said McEuen.
With such a remarkable turnout, McEuen is considering holding another class in August.
You can find out more about McEuen’s classes on stopthebleed.org.
Or, you can call the Yucaipa Equestrian Center at (909) 295-8242.
The equestrian center is at 13273 California St., in Yucaipa, CA.
