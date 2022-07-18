On Thursday, July 14, hospital staff and sheriff’s deputies thwarted an attempted kidnapping at the Riverside University Health System Medical center.
According to a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department press release, at 10:30 a.m. on July 14, Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies assigned to the Riverside University Health System - Medical Center were notified by hospital staff of an individual impersonating a nurse on campus.
During the course of the investigation, deputies learned a female entered the hospital posing as a newly hired nurse and gained access to a medical unit where newborn infants were present. The female entered a patient's hospital room and identified herself as a nurse. While inside the patient’s room, she attempted to take their newborn infant. The suspect was confronted by hospital staff, which then notified security. The female fled the location before she could be apprehended by hospital security or law enforcement.
Investigators from the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station quickly assumed the investigation and identified the female suspect as 23-year-old Jesenea Miron, from the city of Moreno Valley. Investigators served a search warrant at the 11000 block of Weber Street in the city of Moreno Valley, where Miron was located and arrested. Additional items of evidentiary value were also located inside the residence.
Miron was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for kidnapping charges and is being held on a $1 million bail.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Investigator Galvan or Master Investigator Merrill of the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station at (951) 486-6700 or the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at (951) 776-1099.
