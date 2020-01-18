Volunteers needed for homeless count

Volunteers are needed for the Point-In-Time homeless count in Riverside County, taking place from 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 29 and for a youth count from 2 to 8 p.m. Jan. 29 to 31.
Registration deadline is Monday Jan. 20. Volunteers must have a smart phone
The Department of Public Social Services, under District 5, led by Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, is presenting the event.
It is federally mandated by the United States Department of Housing and Urban and Housing Development to count and survey the homeless.
Kimberly Trone, of the county’s Department of Public Social Services, gave a presentation to the Beaumont City Council at its January 7 meeting.
“What we’re seeing right now is a big undercount in Riverside County,” Trone said.
According to a county of Riverside report, the Point-In-time date plays a critical role in the Continuum of Care Program Competition.
In 2018, the county found 2,811 sheltered and unsheltered homeless adults and children.
There was a 21 percent decrease in District 5 in the total number of unsheltered homeless: 211.
The overview broke it down to: 115 White; 33 Black; 6 Native Hawaiian; 5 Native American; combined races, 27. Multiple races, 22.
As for unsheltered veterans, there was a decrease of 8 percent; 107 counted. Youth 18 to 24, there were 181, or a 2 percent increase.
Elderly ages 62 and older: 129, or 16 percent increase from 2018.
Children, 17 and younger, 15; Families, with children, 2. Chronically homeless, 727, which is an 88 percent increase.
There are challenges facing the homeless, such as mental health, public health and substance abuse.
Trone said that the homeless count now includes people living in their cars. More women are living on the streets.
Trone also said that the surveys are improving every year.
Staff writer Julie Farren may be reached at jfarren@recordgazette.net.
