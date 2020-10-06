On Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the 25th annual Valley-Wide Employment Expo and Virtual Job Fair is an opportunity for job seekers and businesses to network and recruit potential candidates.
The program lauds itself as a veteran-friendly expo, and encourages veteran job seekers and employers.
A consortium of the Riverside County Economic Development Department, the county's Department of Public Social Service, the state's Employment Development Department and the California Department of Rehabilitation are among the coordinators of the event.
A free, optional expo pre-workshop will be held on Oct. 8; links for events are online at https://www.desertjobexpo.com/desert-employment-expo-job-seekers/ .
The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) invites job candidates to also join their Fall 2020 Field Office Virtual Recruitment Open House this Friday, Oct. 9, starting at 11 a.m. Job seekers can join online at www.cdtfa.ca.gov/live .
CDTFA is looking for candidates who have an accounting, business administration, business management, or finance background.
Job candidates looking for a career with exceptional and diverse team members or need a career with terrific state benefits and great work/life balance should participate in this virtual open house.
Job candidates who are dedicated to diligently serving the public and want to learn and grow with the Department can find out about the various open positions in field offices throughout the state.
Participate online in the live Fall 2020 Field Office Virtual Recruitment Open House to meet CDTFA team members and learn about a day in the life of a Tax Auditor and a Business Taxes Representative.
The event is open to the public.
