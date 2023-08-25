Tropical Storm Hilary damages top $126 million countywide

The damage left from Tropical Storm Hilary is currently estimated to be more than $126 million throughout all Riverside County. Rainfall rates approached a 50-year storm for the Coachella Valley floor areas and in excess to a 1,000-year event in some mountain canyon areas.
Damage estimates from cities and unincorporated areas continue to be compiled by the county of Riverside Emergency Management Department (EMD). The county of Riverside will seek assistance from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) for disaster recovery.
“Hurricane Hilary has caused upward of $100 million in damage throughout Riverside County, with the most impact on the Coachella Valley, and this number may grow as we continue to assess the damage,” said Riverside County Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “This tropical storm was real, our agencies and communities prepared for it and took it seriously, and we pre-positioned equipment and resources in the Coachella Valley. This is a natural disaster that caused significant damage to the 10 Freeway, to county roadways and to most of our Coachella Valley cities. We urge all valley cities to report their damages to the Riverside County Emergency Management Department, so that we can seek the necessary resources and assistance to help our communities recover. For the safety of drivers and the crews who are out restoring roads, we ask the community to respect the safety guidance and road closures.”
Historically, the Feb. 14, 2019 storm was among the most costly in Riverside County history. Damages from that storm exceeded $73 million.
Damage categories include (not a complete listing)*:
• $82,772,375 – Roads and Bridges
• $25,783,000 – Water Control Facilities
• $16,628,417 – Individual Assistance (Private Property)
• $6,151,905 – Debris Removal
• $3,417,077 – Emergency Protective Measures
* All numbers are subject to change as additional damages are discovered.
“This is truly a devastating disaster,” noted EMD Director Bruce Barton. “But for all the damage, it’s important to note that early on we encouraged residents to prepare. Residents took our warnings seriously and we had no reported loss of life. We have a lot of work to do to recover from Hilary, but minimizing loss of life is what is most important.”
Residents and businesses can report damages via an online form at RivCoReady.org/ActiveEvents or by calling 2-1-1.
